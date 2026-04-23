MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE — Columbia High School alumnus Aidan Kemp scored his 100th career point for the University of Hartford (Conn.) men’s lacrosse team on Tuesday, April 14, at home.

Kemp, a 2022 CHS graduate, had two goals and two assists in the 15-4 win over Rogers Williams, giving him exactly 100 career points (55 goals and 45 assists). This season as a senior, Kemp currently has six goals and six assists. Kemp had 16 goals and 13 assists as a freshman, 14 goals and 15 assists as a sophomore, and 19 goals and 11 assists as a junior.

The Hawks are a rapidly rising program. In just their second year of full D3 lacrosse eligibility, after a school-wide migration from D1, they are ranked No. 69 nationally by ncaa.org. Hartford is 9-5 on the season and 4-0 at home.

Kemp will graduate in May with an exercise science degree.

Photo Courtesy of Myles Tintle

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