May 28, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Lots going on in SOMA for Pride month MAP-Pride Fest11-C

Lots going on in SOMA for Pride month

May 27, 2026 26
Mike Policastro reflects on long coaching journey, ends stellar 20-year run as Bloomfield HS head baseball coach BASE-BHS Policastro 300

Mike Policastro reflects on long coaching journey, ends stellar 20-year run as Bloomfield HS head baseball coach

May 27, 2026 29
Belleville HS baseball team gears up for state sectional tournament LOGO-BEL2

Belleville HS baseball team gears up for state sectional tournament

May 25, 2026 43
Bloomfield Junior Bengals football has great year, teams gear up for playoffs Junior Bengals

Bloomfield Junior Bengals football has great year, teams gear up for playoffs

May 20, 2026 54

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LOCAL SPORTS

Photos: Montclair Kimberley Academy softball player Eva Sieger gets 100th career hit SOFT-MKA Sieger 100th hit1 1

Photos: Montclair Kimberley Academy softball player Eva Sieger gets 100th career hit

May 27, 2026 1
BHS softball team is No. 8 seed in North 1, Group 4 tournament LOGO-BHS-Bengals 2

BHS softball team is No. 8 seed in North 1, Group 4 tournament

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Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team wins two matches, moves to 11-7 mark, gains No 1 seed in state tournament B-LAX-SHPvPope John 3

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team wins two matches, moves to 11-7 mark, gains No 1 seed in state tournament

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Mike Policastro reflects on long coaching journey, ends stellar 20-year run as Bloomfield HS head baseball coach BASE-BHS Policastro 300 4

Mike Policastro reflects on long coaching journey, ends stellar 20-year run as Bloomfield HS head baseball coach

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