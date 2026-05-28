Photos: Montclair Kimberley Academy softball player Eva Sieger gets 100th career hit

MAPLEWOOD/MONTCLAIR — Pictured above, Maplewood resident Eva Sieger, a junior on the Montclair Kimberley Academy softball team, holds a sign that commemorates her 100th career hit, as she is joined by her teammates. Below, Sieger swings at the plate. She got her milestone during the 14-3 win over Rutgers Prep in the semifinals of the Prep B Tournament on May 19. MKA then lost to Gill St. Bernard’s 12-1 in the final on May 21. MKA, which has a 14-6 recent record, hosts Gill St. Bernard’s in the quarterfinals of the North Jersey, Non-Public ‘B’ state sectional tournament on May 29.

Photos Courtesy of Brian Sieger

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