Columbia HS track teams excel at sectionals

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE — The Columbia High School boys and girls track and field teams enjoyed solid showings at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state championships at Ridge High School in Basking Ridge, Friday and Saturday, May 15-16.

The girls team finished sixth overall and the boys were seventh overall.

Senior Christian Caravetta won the 800-meter run in 1 minute, 55.48 seconds to lead the boys team.

The following are other CHS highlights:

Boys

Senior Landon Finlay took fourth place in the 400-meter hurdles in 56.00 seconds.

Junior Lucian Caracciolo took second in the javelin at 172-10 and he took sixth in the long jump at 21 feet, 9 inches.

Junior Ike Bradburd took fourth place in the discus at 133-11.

The 4×800-meter relay team was fourth at 8:23.97.

Sophomore Oscar Lesser was third in the triple jump at 45-9.75.

Girls

Senior Keira Monagle took second place in the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 18.14 seconds, and senior Gwendolyn Butkus was seventh in 2:24.39. Monagle also took second in the 1,600 in 5:01.98.

The 4×100-meter relay team took second place in 49.46. The 4×800 was fifth in 10:03.11.

Junior Johanna Yarde took fourth place in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:04.64.

Freshman Kesari Tennant was fifth in the discus at 90-9 and she was sixth in the shot put at 32-10.75.

The top six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIA’s Group 4 state championships, Friday and Saturday, May 29-30, at Franklin High School in Somerset.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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