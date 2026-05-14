MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE — The Columbia High School boys and girls track and field teams enjoyed strong performances at the Essex County championships, Friday and Saturday, May 8-9, at Woodman Field in Montclair.

Senior Keira Monagle won the 1,600-meter run and junior Johanna Yarde won the 400-meter hurdles to lead the CHS girls, which finished seventh in the overall team standings.

The CHS boys team tied with St. Benedict’s Prep for fifth place in the overall team standings.

The following are the Cougars’ highlights:

Boys

Senior Christian Caravetta took fifth place in the 1,600-meter run in 4 minutes, 31.75 seconds.

In the 400-meter hurdles, senior Landon Finlay took fourth in 57.47 and senior Jasiel Phair took fifth in 57.73.

The 4×400-meter relay team took fourth in 3:27.81.

Junior Lucian Caracciolo took fifth in the long jump at 21 feet, 5.25 inches and he took third place in the javelin at 157-0.

Sophomore Oscar Lesser took second place in the triple jump at 44-2.

Junior Parker Howell took second place in the pole vault at 11-0.

Girls

Monagle took first place in the 1,600-meter run in 5:04.46.

Junior Kuylyn Latney took fifth in the 100-meter dash in 12.48.

Senior Gwendolyn Butkus was sixth in the 800-meter run in 2:24.42.

Yarde took first place in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:04.80 and she took sixth in the 100-meter hurdles in 15.60.

Senior Stella Bergman took sixth in the javelin at 97-7.

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