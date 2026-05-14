Bloomfield HS boys track team wins county title

BLOOMFIELD — The Bloomfield High School boys track and field team won the team title at the Essex County championships, Friday and Saturday, May 8-9, at Woodman Field in Montclair, winning the title for the second year in a row and the third in program history. The first title came in 2001.

The Bengals had 55 points in the team standings. Seton Hall Prep and Livingston tied for second place with 48 points apiece.

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On the girls’ side, Bloomfield tied for third place in the overall team standings with 58 points apiece. West Orange was first with 88 points and Montclair Kimberley Academy was second with 68 points.

The following are the Bengals’ highlights:

Boys

Junior Jo’elle Urdanivia took first place in the discus at 168 feet, 5 inches. Senior Jalen Gray took sixth place at 120-5.

Urdanivia took first place at 52-10, senior Shane Fernandez took second place at 50-0 and Gray took sixth place at 46-6 in the shot put.

Senior Jeremy Tejada took first place in the 110-meter hurdles in 14.71.

Junior Carlos Vega took fifth place in the 100-meter dash in 11.04 seconds.

Senior Zon Zequa took third place in the 3,200-meter run in 9 minutes, 57.93 seconds.

Senior Lennox McPherson-Abrams took sixth place in the high jump at 5 feet, 10 inches.

Sophomore Jeremy Hillman took fifth place in the triple jump at 43-4.

Sophomore Blake Harison took fourth place in the pole vault at 10 feet.

Girls

Junior Amira Nicholas took fourth place in the 200-meter dash in 26.09.

Junior Inez Brewster took fourth place in the 400-meter dash in 58.56 and she took fourth place in the 800-meter run in 2:23.53.

In the 3,200-meter run, senior Audrey McLaughlin took fourth place in 12:11.66 and sophomore Oona Nance was sixth in 12:19.99.

Senior Delilah Tapia took second place in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:05.16.

The 4×400-meter relay team took fourth place in 4:08.85. The runners were junior Katelyn Estevez, freshman Chloe Allen, Nicholas and Brewster

Sophomore Janelle Epitime took third place in the triple jump at 34-9.

Senior Emily Brodowski took second place at 10-0 and junior Chloe LaMonica took sixth at 7-6 in the pole vault.

Senior Thalia Bell took third place in the discus at 104-10 and she took second place in the shot put at 37-0.

The BHS boys and girls teams, under head coach Terry Iavarone, defeated West Orange on May 4 in the final dual-meet of the season, extending their unbeaten streak to five years.

Photo Gallery Courtesy of Jerry Simon (Bloomfield vs. West Orange on May 4)

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