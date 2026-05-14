May 14, 2026

Author's Other Posts

West Orange HS girls flag football team tops DePaul and falls to No. 1-ranked Ridgewod for first loss FLAG-WO-Shanise-Barrino

West Orange HS girls flag football team tops DePaul and falls to No. 1-ranked Ridgewod for first loss

May 13, 2026 13
West Orange HS softball team victorious SOFT-WO team

West Orange HS softball team victorious

May 13, 2026 9
West Orange HS baseball team moves to 13-7 BASE-WO team

West Orange HS baseball team moves to 13-7

May 13, 2026 19
A great pitcher and hitter: Columbia HS softball star Claire Shupe gets 600th strikeout and becomes all-time hits leader in school history SOFT-CHS Shupe

A great pitcher and hitter: Columbia HS softball star Claire Shupe gets 600th strikeout and becomes all-time hits leader in school history

May 13, 2026 20

Related Stories

SOFT-BHSvBARR1
2 minutes read

Bloomfield HS softball team advances in ECT

Joe Ragozzino May 7, 2026 61
TRACK-BHS ECRelays
5 minutes read

Bloomfield HS girls track team wins Essex County Relays; boys team wins Super Essex Conference–American Division meet title

Joe Ragozzino May 5, 2026 68
B-VOLLEY-BHSvAH1
1 minute read

Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team posts Essex County Tournament wins

Joe Ragozzino April 29, 2026 80
SOFT-BHSvVER7
2 minutes read

Bloomfield HS softball team surges to victories

Joe Ragozzino April 30, 2026 98
FLAG-BHSvCent3
1 minute read

Photo gallery: Bloomfield HS girls flag football team hosts Newark Central

Joe Ragozzino April 22, 2026 111
SOFT-BHSvMont1
2 minutes read

Bloomfield HS softball team tops Verona

Joe Ragozzino April 15, 2026 139

LOCAL SPORTS

Bloomfield HS boys track team wins county title TRACK-BHS ECC 1

Bloomfield HS boys track team wins county title

May 13, 2026 1
West Orange HS girls flag football team tops DePaul and falls to No. 1-ranked Ridgewod for first loss FLAG-WO-Shanise-Barrino 2

West Orange HS girls flag football team tops DePaul and falls to No. 1-ranked Ridgewod for first loss

May 13, 2026 13
West Orange HS softball team victorious SOFT-WO team 3

West Orange HS softball team victorious

May 13, 2026 9
West Orange HS baseball team moves to 13-7 BASE-WO team 4

West Orange HS baseball team moves to 13-7

May 13, 2026 19

You may have missed

TRACK-BHS ECC
3 minutes read

Bloomfield HS boys track team wins county title

Joe Ragozzino May 13, 2026 1
FLAG-WO-Shanise-Barrino
1 minute read

West Orange HS girls flag football team tops DePaul and falls to No. 1-ranked Ridgewod for first loss

Joe Ragozzino May 13, 2026 13
SOFT-WO team
1 minute read

West Orange HS softball team victorious

Joe Ragozzino May 13, 2026 9
WO-West Essex4-C
4 minutes read

West Essex Highlands is rejected

Editor May 13, 2026 19