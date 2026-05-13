West Orange HS girls flag football team tops DePaul and falls to No. 1-ranked Ridgewod for first loss

WEST ORANGE — The West Orange High School girls flag football team defeated DePaul before losing to Ridgewood for its first loss of the season.

The Mountaineers won at DePaul 19-0 on May 6 in Wayne to improve to 9-0. Junior quarterback Elianna Denis passed for 162 yards and two touchdowns, both to senior Nola Duncan for 46 and 21 yards. Junior Shanise Barrino had a 23-yard TD run and finished with 114 rushing yards on 16 carries.

West Orange lost at Ridgewood 31-14 May 8 to move to 9-1. Ridgewood (9-0) is the No. 1-ranked team in the state and West Orange is ranked No. 5 by NJ.com.

Denis passed for 172 yards with two TD passes, one each to sophomore Olivia Masse and Barrino.

Photo Courtesy of West Orange HS head girls flag football coach Andrew Mazurek

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry