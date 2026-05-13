May 14, 2026

Author's Other Posts

West Orange HS softball team victorious SOFT-WO team

West Orange HS softball team victorious

May 13, 2026 5
West Orange HS baseball team moves to 13-7 BASE-WO team

West Orange HS baseball team moves to 13-7

May 13, 2026 15
A great pitcher and hitter: Columbia HS softball star Claire Shupe gets 600th strikeout and becomes all-time hits leader in school history SOFT-CHS Shupe

A great pitcher and hitter: Columbia HS softball star Claire Shupe gets 600th strikeout and becomes all-time hits leader in school history

May 13, 2026 16
Belleville HS baseball team wins two games last week, advances to Essex County Invitational Tournament semifinals LOGO-BEL2

Belleville HS baseball team wins two games last week, advances to Essex County Invitational Tournament semifinals

May 11, 2026 40

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LOCAL SPORTS

West Orange HS girls flag football team tops DePaul and falls to No. 1-ranked Ridgewod for first loss FLAG-WO-Shanise-Barrino 1

West Orange HS girls flag football team tops DePaul and falls to No. 1-ranked Ridgewod for first loss

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West Orange HS softball team victorious SOFT-WO team 2

West Orange HS softball team victorious

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West Orange HS baseball team moves to 13-7 BASE-WO team 3

West Orange HS baseball team moves to 13-7

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Belleville HS baseball team wins two games last week, advances to Essex County Invitational Tournament semifinals LOGO-BEL2 4

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