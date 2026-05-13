West Orange HS girls flag football team tops DePaul and falls to No. 1-ranked Ridgewod for first loss
WEST ORANGE — The West Orange High School girls flag football team defeated DePaul before losing to Ridgewood for its first loss of the season.
The Mountaineers won at DePaul 19-0 on May 6 in Wayne to improve to 9-0. Junior quarterback Elianna Denis passed for 162 yards and two touchdowns, both to senior Nola Duncan for 46 and 21 yards. Junior Shanise Barrino had a 23-yard TD run and finished with 114 rushing yards on 16 carries.
West Orange lost at Ridgewood 31-14 May 8 to move to 9-1. Ridgewood (9-0) is the No. 1-ranked team in the state and West Orange is ranked No. 5 by NJ.com.
Denis passed for 172 yards with two TD passes, one each to sophomore Olivia Masse and Barrino.
Photo Courtesy of West Orange HS head girls flag football coach Andrew Mazurek