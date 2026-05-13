West Orange HS softball team victorious

WEST ORANGE — The West Orange High School softball team defeated Elizabeth and North Bergen in consecutive games to improve to 11-10.

Senior Jordyn Batts had a single, a home run and four RBIs; and senior Olivia Raines had a double, a triple and three RBIs to power the Mountaineers to a 15-5 win over Elizabeth on May 5 at Elizabeth.

Senior Maddie Cancel had two doubles, senior Chloe Chrobocinski had a homer and two RBIs, and senior Leilani Bird had a home run and two RBIs. Sophomore Lilyn Chobocinski struck out four in a five-inning complete game.

WOHS defeated North Bergen 15-2 on May 8. Bird had two home runs, a single and six RBIs. Cancel had two triples, a double and three RBIs. Senior Olivia Jacobs had three singles and three RBIs. Lilyn Chrobocinski had five strikeouts for the win.

In earlier action, the Mountaineers lost to Glen Ridge 17-5 on May 4 and lost at Verona 13-10 on May 6. Raines went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, and Bird went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and walk with three RBIs against Verona.

Photo Courtesy of Michael Marini

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry