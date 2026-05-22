1996 Bloomfield HS baseball team honored

BLOOMFIELD — The Bloomfield High School baseball program honored its 1996 team on Saturday, May 16, at Bloomfield Middle School Field.

The 1996 team, under head coach Mike Carter Sr., swept three titles. They won the old Northern New Jersey Interscholastic League, Greater Newark Tournament and New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state tournament titles, before finishing as Group 4 state runner-up, losing to Middletown South by a score of 2-1 to finish with a 29-5 record, the best record in program history. Carter Sr. coached the baseball team from 1991-2001. He has been the head coach of the BHS football team since 1991.

This year’s Bengals have struggled with only four wins through May 16, but have given strong efforts. BHS head coach Mike Policastro, an All-State player for the Bengals, Class of 1989, has been at the helm for 20 years since 2007.

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