BLOOMFIELD — The 11th-seeded Bloomfield High School softball team enjoyed a good run in the Essex County Tournament.

The Bengals lost at third-seeded Caldwell 11-3 in the quarterfinals May 8 to move to 10-12 on the season.

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BHS defeated No. 22 seed Barringer 17-2 April 29 in the first round and upset No. 6 seed Cedar Grove 9-6 in the second round May 1. Senior Abigail Dawson went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBIs; sophomore Gabriella Bartley went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs; and senior Samantha Ramos went 2-for-4 with an RBI in the 12-8 win over Payne Tech May 7 at Clarks Pond South in a Super Essex Conference game, giving head coach Rich Adams his 50th career win. Freshman Casey Lardner struck out five for the win.

Bartley had a triple and an RBI in the 5-2 loss to Nutley on May 5 in an SEC–Liberty Division game. Junior Olivia Mosquera also had an RBI.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Payne Tech and Nutley

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