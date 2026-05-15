GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge High School girls lacrosse team gave a strong bid for a three-repeat county tournament title.

The top-seeded and two-time reigning champion Ridgers fell to second-seeded Montclair Kimberley Academy 8-4 in the Essex County Tournament championship game on a rainy Saturday, May 9, at Livingston High School.

Freshman Paige McCormack scored two goals, sophomore Olivia Torrisi had one goal and one assist, senior Grace Sutton scored a goal and sophomore goalkeeper Sydney Medlar made four saves for the Ridgers, who moved to an 8-5 record on the season. MKA moved to 11-4.

GRHS defeated MKA 11-8 in its second game of the season on April 6 at Watsessing Park in the teams’ other meeting.

In the quarterfinals, the Ridgers defeated ninth-seeded Livingston 21-2 on Tuesday, May 5, at Watsessing Park. Senior Addison Townson had six goals and three assists. Torrisi had four goals and four assists. Senior Cali Sweet had three goals. Junior Claudia Brennan scored two goals with one assist. McCormack had two goals. Sutton had one goal with four assists. Senior Audrey Medlar, and juniors Courtney Mansfield and Lauren Turner each had one goal. Sydney Medlar made one save.

The Ridgers defeated fourth-seeded West Essex 6-5 on Thursday, May 7, in the semifinals at Watsessing Park. Townson had two goals and one assist; Sutton had one goal and two assists; Torrisi posted one goal with one assist; and McCormack and Brennan each scored a goal. Sydney Medlar made four saves.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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