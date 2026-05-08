May 8, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team is No. 1 seed in the ECT LOGO-GR Logo Original

Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team is No. 1 seed in the ECT

May 6, 2026 11
Bloomfield HS softball team advances in ECT SOFT-BHSvBARR1

Bloomfield HS softball team advances in ECT

May 7, 2026 14
Columbia HS boys lacrosse standout Mason Wolpov gains 200th career point B-LAX-CHS Wolpov

Columbia HS boys lacrosse standout Mason Wolpov gains 200th career point

May 7, 2026 17
Glen Ridge HS boys volleyball team posts good ECT run LOGO-GR Logo Original

Glen Ridge HS boys volleyball team posts good ECT run

May 6, 2026 14

Related Stories

LOGO-GR Logo Original
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Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team is No. 1 seed in the ECT

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LOGO-GR Logo Original
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Glen Ridge HS boys volleyball team posts good ECT run

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B-LAX-GR
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Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse player Stephen Grober scores 100th goal

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LOGO-GR Logo Original
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Glen Ridge HS baseball team has good run in Greater Newark Tournament

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TRACK-GR 04.21d
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Photos: Glen Ridge HS track and field teams compete at Weequahic

Joe Ragozzino April 29, 2026 66
LOGO-GR Logo Original
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Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team tops West Essex

Joe Ragozzino April 29, 2026 57

LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS softball team advances to ECT quarterfinals LOGO-GR Logo Original 1

Glen Ridge HS softball team advances to ECT quarterfinals

May 6, 2026 2
Seton Hall Prep golf team wins 21st ECT title GOLF-SHP team 2

Seton Hall Prep golf team wins 21st ECT title

May 6, 2026 2
Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team is No. 1 seed in the ECT LOGO-GR Logo Original 3

Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team is No. 1 seed in the ECT

May 6, 2026 11
Bloomfield HS softball team advances in ECT SOFT-BHSvBARR1 4

Bloomfield HS softball team advances in ECT

May 7, 2026 14

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