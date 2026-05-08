Glen Ridge HS softball team advances to ECT quarterfinals
GLEN RIDGE — The ninth-seeded Glen Ridge High School softball team defeated University and upset Montclair to reach the Essex County Tournament quarterfinals.
The Ridgers defeated No. 24 seed University 22-0 in the first round on April 29 at Glenfield Park. Senior Annie Doud went 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs, freshman Charlotte Hogan went 3-for-3 with a triple, a home run and four RBIs, and junior Catie Buntrock went 2-for-2 with a double, triple and two RBIs.
The Ridgers defeated No. 8 seed Montclair 3-1 in the second round on April 30. Buntrock went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Doud went 2-for-4. Freshman Finley Nix went 1-for-4 with an RBI. Junior Amelia Mikros allowed five hits and struck out four.
Glen Ridge, which improved to 7-6 on the season, will visit No. 1 seed Mount St. Dominic in the quarterfinals on Saturday, May 9, at 10 a.m. in Caldwell.