Glen Ridge HS softball team advances to ECT quarterfinals

GLEN RIDGE — The ninth-seeded Glen Ridge High School softball team defeated University and upset Montclair to reach the Essex County Tournament quarterfinals.

The Ridgers defeated No. 24 seed University 22-0 in the first round on April 29 at Glenfield Park. Senior Annie Doud went 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs, freshman Charlotte Hogan went 3-for-3 with a triple, a home run and four RBIs, and junior Catie Buntrock went 2-for-2 with a double, triple and two RBIs.

The Ridgers defeated No. 8 seed Montclair 3-1 in the second round on April 30. Buntrock went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Doud went 2-for-4. Freshman Finley Nix went 1-for-4 with an RBI. Junior Amelia Mikros allowed five hits and struck out four.

Glen Ridge, which improved to 7-6 on the season, will visit No. 1 seed Mount St. Dominic in the quarterfinals on Saturday, May 9, at 10 a.m. in Caldwell.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry