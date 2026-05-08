Luke Renoff leads Glen Ridge HS golf team at ECT

GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge High School golf team enjoyed a good showing at the Essex County Tournament at Hendricks Field Golf Club in Belleville on Monday, April 27.

The Ridgers finished in seventh place out of 19 schools.

Senior Luke Renoff shot a 72 to finish in a fifth-place tie to lead the Ridgers. Seton Hall Prep won the team title.

The next day, the Ridgers lost to Seton Hall Prep in a Super Essex Conference match. Renoff shot a 39 on the nine-hole match. GRHS then lost to Newton on Wednesday, April 29, to move to a 16-4 record on the season.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry