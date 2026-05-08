West Orange HS softball team splits two games in ECT

WEST ORANGE — The West Orange High School softball team had a good run in the Essex County Tournament, going 1-1.

The 10th-seeded Mountaineers defeated No. 23 seed American History 20-1 on Wednesday, April 29, at home. Senior Maddie Cancel went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs, senior Jordyn Batts went 3-for-4 with a double and five RBIs, sophomore Mimi Deer went 3-for-3, and senior Leilani Bird went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs to lead the Mountaineers. Freshman Alexa DeBarros pitched a four-inning complete game, allowing one hit and four walks and striking out 10.

The Mountaineers defeated Bard 11-0 on Thursday, April 30, in a Super Essex Conference game. Cancel went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs, Bird was 2-for-3, senior Chloe Chrobocinski was 2-for-2 with three RBIs, Batts was 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs, and senior Erin Feeney was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Sophomore Lilyn Chrobocinski tossed a five-inning one-hitter with seven strikeouts and no walks.

WOHS lost a heartbreaking 10-8 decision at seventh-seeded Livingston on May 2 in the ECT second round. Batts went 3-for-3 with two RBIs; Bird had a single and two RBIs; and Deer, senior Olivia Jacobs and junior Jillian Alvarez each had an RBI. The Mountaineers had their three-game winning streak and moved to 9-8.

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