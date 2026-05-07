WEST ORANGE — Senior Jay Stevenson went 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, and senior Shep Stevenson also went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the fifth-seeded West Orange High School baseball team to a 13-3 home win over No. 12 seed Montclair Kimberley Academy in the first round of the Greater Newark Tournament on Friday, May 1.

Senior Ethan Almengo went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, junior Jordan Rothseid went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, junior Nicholas Riley went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and sophomore Aidan Ackerman went 2-for-2 with a walk.

Senior Jack Pimm pitched a complete game, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks with nine strikeouts in six innings.

The Mountaineers, who improved to 11-6, were scheduled to visit fourth-seeded Columbia on Wednesday, May 6, after press time. The winner betwen West Orange and Columbia will face the winner between top-seeded Seton Hall Prep and No. 8 seed Verona in the semifinals on Saturday, May 9. The semifinals will take place at Porcello Field, home of SHP.

In earlier action, the Mountaineers lost to West Essex 6-5 on Monday, April 27, in a Super Essex Conference game at home. The loss ended their four-game winning streak. Shep Stevenson went 2-for-4 with one RBI. Jay Stevenson went 2-for-3. Liam Ramos went 2-for-4. Senior Alex Alfonso went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Almengo had an RBI.

WOHS lost to Columbia 4-1 in an SEC game on Thursday, April 30, at home. Shep Stevenson went 2-for-2 and senior Jordan Jackson drove in the run for the Mountaineers.

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