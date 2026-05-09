West Orange HS girls track team wins SEC meet title

The West Orange High School boys and girls track and field teams enjoyed strong efforts at the Essex County Relays and the Super Essex Conference-American Division championships.

The girls team won the team title at the SEC–American Division championships.

WOHS hosted the Essex County Relays on April 28. The girls team took third place and the boys team took sixth place in their respective team standings. Seton Hall Prep won the boys title and Bloomfield won the girls title.

The following are the WOHS results at the county relays:

On the girls’ side, the 4×100-meter relay team took first place in 48.19, the 4×1,600-meter relay team took third place in 23:05.42, the 4×400-meter relay team took second place in 4:33.90 and the distance medley relay team was fifth in 14:18.32. Senior Jasmyne Parker was second in the discus at 99-5 and senior Sofia Morillo was third in the long jump at 16-8. WOHS head coach Jason-Lamont Jackson was elated for the girls. (It) “was a total team effort, scoring points in just about every event. We try to build a culture of being a complete team and continuing to build on what the seniors have done. Super excited about our underclassmen and how they performed.”

On the boys’ side, the 4×110-meter shuttle hurdle relay team was third in 1:05.46 and the 4×100-meter relay team was fourth in 43.93. Senior Bashir Moss was third in the high jump at 6 feet and junior Clavens Pierre was third in the javelin at 148-9.

At the SEC-American Division championships at Woodman Field in Montclair on May 2, senior Corbin Raston took first place in both the 100-meter dash in 12.22 and the 200-meter dash in 25.84. Morillo took second in 12.39 and sophomore Celeste Owens took third in 12.46 in the 100-meter dash.

Owens took second in the 200-meter dash in 25.84. Sophomore Trinity Smith Parks took third place in the 400-meter dash in 1:01.77.

Morillo took first place in the triple jump at 37-1.75. Junior Love Appolon took first place in the discus at 95-1.

Senior Ava Neretic took first place in the 1,600-meter run in 5:26.11 and she took fourth in the 800-meter run in 2:28.41. Junior Cassidy Ortiz was fifth in the 800-meter run in 2:29.00. Senior Violet Kohlenstein was fifth in the 3,200-meter run in 12:40.97. In the 100-meter hurdles, sophomore Jovannah Moore was fourth in 17.86 and junior Layla Anderson was sixth in 18.02. Junior Grace Moran was fourth in the 400-meter hurdles.

Parker was third at 34-1 and Appolon was fourth at 31-10 in the shot put. Freshman Eliana Kahiu was fifth in the pole vault at 7-0.

On the boys’ side, Pierre won the javelin at 162-6. Sophomore Ikeh Ikeh-Uzor was fifth in the 200-meter dash in 22.91. Junior Ryan Monval was second in the 400-meter hurdles in 57.73. Junior Joseph Bruno was sixth in the high jump at 5-6. Senior Nolan Sulit was second in the pole vault at 10-6.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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