‘Lion King’ teaches more than acting

May 10, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Photos: Glen Ridge HS track teams compete at Essex County Relays and Super Essex Conference Championships TRACK-GR SEC outdoor8

Photos: Glen Ridge HS track teams compete at Essex County Relays and Super Essex Conference Championships

May 6, 2026 2
Columbia HS Athletic Hall of Fame to hold induction ceremony TRACK-CHS Baker

Columbia HS Athletic Hall of Fame to hold induction ceremony

May 6, 2026 55
Maplewoodstock dates and line up announced MAP-Maplewoodstock16

Maplewoodstock dates and line up announced

May 5, 2026 83
Planting 250 trees to honor USA WO-Tree Planting2-C

Planting 250 trees to honor USA

April 29, 2026 90

Related Stories

BLM-Retiring Mailman
4 minutes read

Postal carrier delivered more than mail

Daniel Jackovino May 5, 2026 4
WO-Holocaust Story1-C
4 minutes read

One family’s Holocaust story

Cynthia Cumming May 5, 2026 19
GR-Tag Sale2-C
3 minutes read

Woman’s Club hosts vintage tag sale

Daniel Jackovino May 5, 2026 56
MAP-Chigozie Onyema2
4 minutes read

Affordability is top priority for Onyema

Joe Ungaro May 5, 2026 63
IRV-Spring Welcome34
1 minute read

Photo Gallery: Magic and puppets in the library

Joe Ungaro May 5, 2026 59
MAP-Governors Award2
3 minutes read

Columbia High School student receives governor’s award for art

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta May 5, 2026 69

LOCAL SPORTS

Photos: Glen Ridge HS track teams compete at Essex County Relays and Super Essex Conference Championships TRACK-GR SEC outdoor8 1

Photos: Glen Ridge HS track teams compete at Essex County Relays and Super Essex Conference Championships

May 6, 2026 2
West Orange HS girls track team wins SEC meet title LOGO-WO 2

West Orange HS girls track team wins SEC meet title

May 6, 2026 14
Columbia HS baseball team advances in the GNT LOGO-CHS Columbia 3

Columbia HS baseball team advances in the GNT

May 6, 2026 25
West Orange HS softball team splits two games in ECT LOGO-WO 4

West Orange HS softball team splits two games in ECT

May 6, 2026 28

You may have missed

TRACK-GR SEC outdoor8
1 minute read

Photos: Glen Ridge HS track teams compete at Essex County Relays and Super Essex Conference Championships

Editor May 6, 2026 2
BLM-Retiring Mailman
4 minutes read

Postal carrier delivered more than mail

Daniel Jackovino May 5, 2026 4
EO-Lion King1-C
4 minutes read

‘Lion King’ teaches more than acting

Editor May 5, 2026 5
LOGO-WO
3 minutes read

West Orange HS girls track team wins SEC meet title

Joe Ragozzino May 6, 2026 14