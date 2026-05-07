WEST ORANGE — The Seton Hall Prep track and field team traveled to Joe Suriano Stadium at West Orange High School to participate in the Essex County Relays on Tuesday, April 28. The Pirates finished in first place with 67 points. The following are their top finishers:

4×110-meter shuttle hurdle relay: fifth place, 1 minute, 09.50 seconds.

4×1,600-meter relay: third place, 19:00.95.

4×400-meter relay: third place, 3:26.40.

Sprint medley relay: third place, 3:39.06.

Distance medley relay: second place, 10:57.60.

Pole vault: senior Nathaniel Chen, third place, 10-0.

Discus: junior Nielen Wilson, second place, 138 feet, 4 inches; junior Tristen Bennett, fourth place, 131-4.

Javelin relay: Bennett, second place, 150-6; sophomore Julian Vasquez, eighth place, 125-4; for a combined throw of 275-10 for first place.

4×800-meter relay: first place in a season-best 8:08.69 – senior Michael Duff, junior Eamon McConnon, senior Preston Townsend and senior Logan Barnett.

On Saturday, May 2, the Pirates traveled to Woodman Field in Montclair to take part in the Super Essex Conference–American Division championships. They finished in third place with 87 points. The following were their top finishers:

1,600-meter run: first place, senior Tommy Basinger, 4:31.79; fifth place, senior Nicholas Cirelli, 4:41.43.

100-meter dash: fourth place, junior Aaron Morrison, 11.23.

4×400-meter relay: first place, Preston Townsend, Sebastian Studzinski, Logan Barnett and Sean Torres, 3:35.35.

Long jump: fifth place, Chen, 20-9.

Pole vault: fifth place, Chen, 9-0; sixth place, sophomore Ethan Senelorm, 9-0.

High jump: first place, senior Malachi Michel, 6-0.

400-meter hurdles: sixth place, junior Daniel Harley, 59.34.

Javelin: third place, sophomore Julian Vasquez, 139-0; fourth place, senior David Jones, 130-7.

Triple jump: fifth place, Chen, 40-11.75.

Photo Courtesy of PJ Candido/Seton Hall Prep

About the Author Jeff Goldberg Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry