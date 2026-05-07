May 7, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Seton Hall Prep baseball team advances to Greater Newark Tournament quarterfinals .jpg

Seton Hall Prep baseball team advances to Greater Newark Tournament quarterfinals

May 6, 2026 5
Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team drops tough 11-10 decision to Fairfield Prep (Conn.) B-LAX-SHP Chaminade

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team drops tough 11-10 decision to Fairfield Prep (Conn.)

May 6, 2026 22
Seton Hall Prep track team competes at Penn Relays LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep track team competes at Penn Relays

April 29, 2026 42
Lukas Devries leads Seton Hall Prep golf team at Blue Devil Invitational LOGO-SHP

Lukas Devries leads Seton Hall Prep golf team at Blue Devil Invitational

April 29, 2026 52

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LOCAL SPORTS

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