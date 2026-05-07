NUTLEY —The fifth-seeded Nutley High School softball team defeated 12th-seeded Verona 6-4 in the second round of the Essex County Tournament at Grant Avenue Field in Nutley.

Junior Camryn Ortega had a single and three RBIs and junior Zoey Vonroth went 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Raiders. Junior Kaitlyn Nellegar went 2-for-3 and junior Sofia Rocha also went 2-for-3 with a walk and three stolen bases. Junior Makenna DeJianne pitched a complete game, allowing seven hits and five walks, while striking out six.

The Raiders,who received a first-round bye and improved to 10-7 on the season, will visit No. 4 seed West Essex in the quarterfinals on Saturday, May 9. The winner of Nutley and West Essex will face the winner of No. 1 seed Mount St. Dominic and No. 9 seed Glen Ridge in the semifinals at Seton Hall University on Friday, May 15.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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