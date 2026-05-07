May 7, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Seton Hall Prep track team wins county relays title TRACK-SHPcountyrelays

Seton Hall Prep track team wins county relays title

May 6, 2026 6
Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team drops tough 11-10 decision to Fairfield Prep (Conn.) B-LAX-SHP Chaminade

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team drops tough 11-10 decision to Fairfield Prep (Conn.)

May 6, 2026 22
Seton Hall Prep track team competes at Penn Relays LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep track team competes at Penn Relays

April 29, 2026 42
Lukas Devries leads Seton Hall Prep golf team at Blue Devil Invitational LOGO-SHP

Lukas Devries leads Seton Hall Prep golf team at Blue Devil Invitational

April 29, 2026 52

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LOCAL SPORTS

Bloomfield HS softball team advances in ECT SOFT-BHSvBARR1 1

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Columbia HS boys lacrosse standout Mason Wolpov gains 200th career point B-LAX-CHS Wolpov 2

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Glen Ridge HS boys volleyball team posts good ECT run LOGO-GR Logo Original 3

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