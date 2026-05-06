May 6, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Belleville HS boys volleyball team has good run in the Essex County Tournament LOGO-BEL2

Belleville HS boys volleyball team has good run in the Essex County Tournament

May 3, 2026 1
Bloomfield HS girls track team wins Essex County Relays; boys team wins Super Essex Conference–American Division meet title TRACK-BHS ECRelays

Bloomfield HS girls track team wins Essex County Relays; boys team wins Super Essex Conference–American Division meet title

May 5, 2026 7
Irvington HS Hall of Fame to induct 2025 and 2026 classes SPORTS-IHS Barr

Irvington HS Hall of Fame to induct 2025 and 2026 classes

May 6, 2026 118
Nutley HS baseball team reaches Greater Newark Tournament quarterfinals LOGO-Nutley

Nutley HS baseball team reaches Greater Newark Tournament quarterfinals

May 3, 2026 24

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LOCAL SPORTS

Belleville HS boys volleyball team has good run in the Essex County Tournament LOGO-BEL2 1

Belleville HS boys volleyball team has good run in the Essex County Tournament

May 3, 2026 1
Bloomfield HS girls track team wins Essex County Relays; boys team wins Super Essex Conference–American Division meet title TRACK-BHS ECRelays 2

Bloomfield HS girls track team wins Essex County Relays; boys team wins Super Essex Conference–American Division meet title

May 5, 2026 7
West Orange HS girls flag football team improves to 8-0 LOGO-WO 3

West Orange HS girls flag football team improves to 8-0

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Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team drops tough 11-10 decision to Fairfield Prep (Conn.) B-LAX-SHP Chaminade 4

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team drops tough 11-10 decision to Fairfield Prep (Conn.)

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