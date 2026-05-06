West Orange HS girls flag football team improves to 8-0

WEST ORANGE — The West Orange High School girls flag football team shut out both West Side and Mount Olive to improve to 8-0 on the season.

Junior quarterback Elianna Denis passed for 200 yards and three touchdowns in the 44-0 win over West Side on Wednesday, April 29, at home. Senior Jaile Samson had seven receptions for 56 yards and a TD, senior Nola Duncan had four catches for 55 yards and a TD, and sophomore Olivia Masse had five catches for 80 yards and a TD. Junior Shanise Barrino ran for 40 yards on seven carries.

WOHS defeated previously-unbeaten Mount Olive 13-0 on May 1 at Mount Olive. In the fourth quarter, Masse ran for a 76-yard TD and Duncan caught a 16-yard TD pass from Denis. Masse caught the 1-point conversion following the TD by Duncan.

Denis finished with 188 passing yards. Masse had eight catches for 55 yards, Duncan had six catches for 68 yards and Barrino had three catches for 27 yards.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry