May 6, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Seton Hall Prep track team competes at Penn Relays LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep track team competes at Penn Relays

April 29, 2026 35
Lukas Devries leads Seton Hall Prep golf team at Blue Devil Invitational LOGO-SHP

Lukas Devries leads Seton Hall Prep golf team at Blue Devil Invitational

April 29, 2026 45
Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team surges to wins B-LAX-SHPvCald1

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team surges to wins

April 29, 2026 42
Seton Hall Prep baseball team moves to 11-3 mark BASE-SHPvMillburn1

Seton Hall Prep baseball team moves to 11-3 mark

April 29, 2026 51

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LOCAL SPORTS

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team drops tough 11-10 decision to Fairfield Prep (Conn.) B-LAX-SHP Chaminade 1

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team drops tough 11-10 decision to Fairfield Prep (Conn.)

May 6, 2026 2
Columbia HS Athletic Hall of Fame to hold induction ceremony TRACK-CHS Baker 2

Columbia HS Athletic Hall of Fame to hold induction ceremony

May 6, 2026 3
Irvington HS Hall of Fame to induct 2025 and 2026 classes SPORTS-IHS Barr 3

Irvington HS Hall of Fame to induct 2025 and 2026 classes

May 6, 2026 111
Nutley HS baseball team reaches Greater Newark Tournament quarterfinals LOGO-Nutley 4

Nutley HS baseball team reaches Greater Newark Tournament quarterfinals

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