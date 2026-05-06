Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team drops tough 11-10 decision to Fairfield Prep (Conn.)

WEST ORANGE — The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team traveled to Fairfield University to play at Conway Field at Rafferty Stadium in Fairfield, Conn., against Fairfield Prep on Tuesday, April 28. The Pirates lost 11-10 in a tough game to drop their record to 5-6 on the season. The loss ended their four-game winning streak.

Junior Jack Merklinger and senior Alex Ante each had two goals; and junior Gavin Martin, junior Derek Sabel, senior Cooper Christian, senior Owen Dunleavy, sophomore Grady Paltos and senior Drew Merklinger each had one goal. Ante, Drew Merklinger, senior Sean Hayes and senior AJ Mack each had one assist. Hayes also had five ground balls.

At the faceoff dot, junior Josh Grannum was 5 of 8 and senior Michsel Scurti was 5 of 6. Senior goalie Brennan Lyons had seven saves.

About the Author Jeff Goldberg Author View All Posts

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