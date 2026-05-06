May 6, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Maplewoodstock dates and line up announced MAP-Maplewoodstock16

Maplewoodstock dates and line up announced

May 5, 2026 22
Planting 250 trees to honor USA WO-Tree Planting2-C

Planting 250 trees to honor USA

April 29, 2026 54
Field of dreams: Nutley HS softball team has a new home SOFT-NHS field2

Field of dreams: Nutley HS softball team has a new home

April 24, 2026 51
Seton Hall, Maplewood library team up for The Memory Cafe MAP-Memory Cafe-C

Seton Hall, Maplewood library team up for The Memory Cafe

April 29, 2026 72

Related Stories

LOGO-CHS Columbia
1 minute read

Columbia HS softball team wins six games in a row

Joe Ragozzino April 29, 2026 45
G-LAX-MKA ONeil2
1 minute read

South Orange’s Biko McNeil anchors Montclair Kimberley Academy girls lacrosse team’s defense

Steve Tober May 1, 2026 59
B-LAX-MKA Hardiman
1 minute read

Standout goalie Simon Hardiman leads Montclair Kimberley Academy boys lacrosse team

Steve Tober April 29, 2026 52
G-LAX-CHS3
2 minutes read

Columbia HS girls lacrosse standout Anabel MacGuire gets 200th career point

Joe Ragozzino April 29, 2026 44
MKA football star Nate Chou and MKA head coach Anthony Rea.
3 minutes read

Montclair Kimberley Academy football star Nate Chou set to at Wesleyan

Steve Tober April 30, 2026 53
SOFT-MKA1
2 minutes read

Maplewood players leading Montclair Kimberley Academy softball team

Steve Tober April 30, 2026 54

LOCAL SPORTS

Columbia HS Athletic Hall of Fame to hold induction ceremony TRACK-CHS Baker 1

Columbia HS Athletic Hall of Fame to hold induction ceremony

May 6, 2026 3
Irvington HS Hall of Fame to induct 2025 and 2026 classes SPORTS-IHS Barr 2

Irvington HS Hall of Fame to induct 2025 and 2026 classes

May 5, 2026 109
Nutley HS baseball team reaches Greater Newark Tournament quarterfinals LOGO-Nutley 3

Nutley HS baseball team reaches Greater Newark Tournament quarterfinals

May 3, 2026 16
Belleville HS baseball team gets great pitching performances during solid week LOGO-BEL2 4

Belleville HS baseball team gets great pitching performances during solid week

May 3, 2026 36

You may have missed

TRACK-CHS Baker
3 minutes read

Columbia HS Athletic Hall of Fame to hold induction ceremony

Editor May 6, 2026 3
GR-Tag Sale2-C
3 minutes read

Woman’s Club hosts vintage tag sale

Daniel Jackovino May 5, 2026 1
MAP-Chigozie Onyema2
4 minutes read

Affordability is top priority for Onyema

Joe Ungaro May 5, 2026 3
IRV-Spring Welcome34
1 minute read

Photo Gallery: Magic and puppets in the library

Joe Ungaro May 5, 2026 3