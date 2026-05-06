Columbia HS Athletic Hall of Fame to hold induction ceremony

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE — The Columbia High School Athletic Hall of Fame has announced its 2026 induction class, which will be honored at their 19th annual induction ceremony on Thursday, May 7, at the Orange Lawn Tennis Club in South Orange.

The following are the honorees:

George Montgomery – Class of 1962 – wrestling. George was a member of Columbia’s first wrestling team and went on to become a two-time district champion.

Jeff Kelly – Class of 1985 – basketball. Jeff was a starter on the 1983-84 team, which won the Iron Hills Conference championship and the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 4 state champions. He finished his career with 1,012 points.

Russ Curley – Class of 1990 – cross-country. One of the top cross-country runners in school history, Russ was the 1989 state champion and a first team All-State selection in 1989.

Musa Shannon – Class of 1993 – soccer. Musa is in the top 10 of all-time leading scorers in Columbia history with a career 28 goals and 20 assists. He went on to compete internationally for 14 seasons on the Liberian National team.

Olivia Baker – Class of 2014 – track and field. Olivia is one of the most decorated female athletes to come out of Columbia. A two-time NJ Gatorade Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year, Olivia never lost a 400-meter race during her high school career. She is currently a member of Team USA.

Eric Lax – Class of 2015 – baseball. Eric is a member of the 100-hit club, as he is second on the all-time list with 112 hits to his career. He also holds several school records in extra-base hits and RBIs, to name a few.

“Being inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame, as a third generation graduate of Columbia, is something that I am extremely proud of,” said Lax in a text message to the News-Record. “Many of my personal accolades couldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for my coaches and my teammates, who always had my back.“

Jason-Lamont Jackson – Coach Award. Coach Jackson served as the track and field and cross-country coach at Columbia from 1998 to 2006. During that time, Columbia was dominant in both sports, capturing numerous state and county Titles. He was named Coach of the Year in 2004.

“I’m elated about this induction,” said Jackson in an email to the News-Record. “For 19 years, South Orange/Maplewood was my home, from 1991, when I arrived at Seton Hall University as a freshman student-athlete, until I left in 2010 to take over the program at Virginia State University.

“The memories of what we accomplished, the parental and community support during those years was incredible. More importantly, to see the success and accomplishments of so many of the student-athletes has been a joy to play a small role in.”

Patty Masin – Pete Cross Award – Class of 1969. Patty is a lifelong supporter of Columbia Athletics. Unable to compete during her years in high school, as Title IX came three years after her graduation, Patty has taken every opportunity to support the athletic program in the paths open to her. Even to this day, she can be seen attending events and fundraisers.

2001 girls basketball team – Team Award. One of the greatest basketball teams in school history, under the guidance of head coach Johanna Wright, they made it all the way to the Tournament of Champions final, where they finished second.

Anyone interested in attending the banquet can email the committee at columbiahsathletichof@gmail.com to receive an invitation.

Other photos Courtesy of Johanna Wright, Jason Lamont-Jackson,

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