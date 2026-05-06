Woman’s Club hosts vintage tag sale

The Woman’s Club of Glen Ridge held its first red tag vintage sale Sunday, May 3.

The word went out on social media for potential donors to submit a photograph of items and the club began receiving them in April.

The club wanted furniture and accessories, no clothing, and many pieces displayed were a heavy lift. But some things were more manageable.

There was glassware, chandeliers, pottery and oil paintings. A four-poster bed stand was available.

With members contributing, the event, coordinated by club President Susan Costa and Amy Poster, seems to have succeeded. Although there was not a crush of people, they continued to drop by to check things out. The items were modestly priced and the goal was to raise $3,000. Online sales prior to the event also helped.

“We thought it was a good way to give back,” Costa said of the event, “and its theme was ‘from your house to their house’ because part of the proceeds are benefitting Covenant House, in Morristown.”

Poster said Costa had “the brilliant idea” for the presale so that not all the money had to be raised on one day. About 30 items were sold during the presale.

“The reason we were able to do this event is that we had our newly renovated basement space,” Costa said. “We couldn’t have done it here a few months ago. I think we’ll be on target. We were really lucky. There were several people who donated some beautiful things.”

Although it may have been a success and the first time, the sale will not be held next year because in early May the club is having its house tour.

“That date is already in the calendar,” Costa said. “That’s our main marquee event.”

Eve Kirch, from Montclair, was one of the curious who dropped in after seeing a poster on the corner of Bloomfield and Ridgewood avenues.

“I can’t say I’ve seen anything I like yet,” she said, sitting on a wood futon and motioning to it. “I like this thing here, but I’m not going to buy it.”

But Hope Dancy, of Glen Ridge, purchased two items. She knew about the sale because her mother is from the borough and knew one of the organizers.

“I got two tables,” Dancy said. “One for me and one for my mom.”

Just then, a friend came up to her and the women hugged. The friend said she heard Hope was at the sale. Dancy said she was buying furnishings for a future apartment in Washington, D.C. She has recently completed her doctorate in political science.

“The prices here are amazing,” she said. “I got exactly what I was looking for: a drop-leaf table and also one for my mom.

In addition to Covenant House, smaller unsold items will be donated to a Vietnam veterans pickup.

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