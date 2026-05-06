Bloomfield HS girls track team wins Essex County Relays; boys team wins Super Essex Conference–American Division meet title

BLOOMFIELD — It was certainly a memorable week for the Bloomfield High School track and field program.

For the first time in program history, the BHS girls team won the team title at the Essex County Relays on Tuesday, April 28, at West Orange High School.

Then on Saturday, May 2, the BHS boys team won the team title at the Super Essex Conference–American Division championships at Woodman Field in Montclair.

Terry Iavarone is the BHS boys and girls head coach.

The following are their highlights:

Essex County Relays

The BHS girls had 93 points to finish in first place in the team standings. They placed in 15 of 16 events. Livingston was second with 56 points and West Orange was third with 55.50 points.

The following are the Bengals’ highlights.

Pole vault: First place: senior Emily Brodowski leaped 10-0 feet and sophomore Chloe LaMonica leaped 7 feet.

3×400-meter intermediate hurdles: First place: junior Delilah Tapia ran 1 minute, 04.69 seconds; junior Katelyn Estevez ran 1:14.92; and sophomore Niajah Calixte ran 1:16.59 for a total time of 3:46.20. Tapia also set a new school record.

4×400-meter relay: First place: Tapia, Estevez, freshman Chloe Allen and junior Inez Brewster ran 4:04.90.

4×1,600-meter relay: Second place: senior Madison Bernhard, senior Sasha Klotz, senior Audrey McLaughlin and sophomore Oona Nance ran 22:50.34 for a new school record.

4×200-meter relay: Second place: junior Alana Dennis, Brewster, Tapia and junior Amira Nicholas ran 1:45.50.

Shot put: Second place: senior Thalia Bell threw 33 feet, 11.50 inches and senior Saharia Quamina threw 31-10 for a total distance of 65-9.5.

Shuttle hurdles: Second place: Nicholas, freshman Salma Ravelo, Calixte and Dennis ran 1:11.79.

Distance medley: Third place: Klotz, freshman Samiah Reid, McLaughlin and Nance ran 13:49.97.

Discus: Third place: Bell threw 93-09 and sophomore Madison Lee threw 84-8 for a total of 178-5.

Triple Jump: Third place: sophomore Janelle Epitime threw 30-11.50 and sophomore Julia Garguilo threw 30-11.00 for a total of 61-10.5.

4×800: Fourth place: Brewster, Klotz, McLaughlin and Bernhard ran 10:14.70.

Sprint medley: Fourth place: Nicholas, Dennis, Brewster and Bernhard ran 4:31.53.

4×100-meter relay: Fifth place: Nicholas, Allen, Tapia and Dennis ran 50.97.

Long Jump: Fifth place: Garguilo threw 15-03 and Epitime threw 14-4.25 for a total of 29-9.25.

Javelin: Sixth place: sophomore Hailey Pityinger threw 80-04 and senior Naydene Estevez threw 65-05 for a total of 145-09.

Meanwhile, the BHS boys team finished in third place in the team standings with 43 points. The Bengals placed in eight of 16 events. Seton Hall Prep finished first with 67 points and Livingston was second with 57 points.

The following are their highlights:

4×200: First place: junior Aaron Varner, junior Nyeem Cross, sophomore Quentin Copper and junior Carlos Vega ran 1:31.1.

Discus: First place: junior Jo’elle Urdanivia threw a meet-best 158-6 and senior Jalen Gray threw 133-0 for a total of 291-6.

Shot put: First place: senior Shane Fernandez threw 49-2.50 and Urdanivia threw 47-5.75 for a total of 96-8.25.

4×1,600-meter relay: Fourth place: senior Jon Zeqa, sophomore Kenan Akcay, junior Malachi Willamson-Rosado and junior Diego Hernandez ran 19:13.63 for a new school record.

4×800: Fourth place: Zeqa, junior Jake Pekar, Hernandez and senior Russell Forgett ran 8:30.55.

Distance medley: Fifth place: Hernandez, freshman Miles Nyenator, Forgett and Zeqa ran 11:24.22.

Javelin: Fifth place: junior Jeremiah Gonzalez threw 123-0 and senior Maxwell Hatton threw 113-6 for a total of 236-6.

Long jump: Sixth place: senior Lennox McPherson-Abrams threw 20-8.50 and freshman Jeremy Hillman threw 19-1.25 for a total of 39-9.75.

SEC–American Division championships

The BHS boys team had 113 points to finish in first place. Livingston was second with 100 points. The BHS girls team finished in second place with 117 points, behind first-place West Orange (144.5 points).

The following are the BHS highlights:

Boys

100-meter dash: Third place: Vega, 11.07.

200-meter dash: Second place: Vega, 22.42.

1,600-meter run: Third place: Zeqa, 4:39.09.

3,200-meter run: Fourth place: Zeqa, 10:06.07.

110-meter hurdles: First place: senior Jeremy Tejada, 14.82.

400-meter hurdles: Fourth place: junior Benson Francois, 58.13.

4×400-meter relay team: Second place: 3:30.85.

High jump: Fifth place: McPherson-Abrams, 5-8.

Long jump: Sixth place: junior Said Diop, 20-0.

Triple jump: First place: Diop, 42-10.5. Second place: sophomore Jeremy Hillman, 42-9.25.

Pole vault: Third place: sophomore Blake Harrison, 10-6.

Discus: First place: Urdanivia, 167-7. Second place: Gray, 135-8. Third place: Makai junior Douglas, 126-5.

Javelin: Fifth place: junior Jeremiah Gonzalez, 126-8.

Shot put: Second place: Fernandez, 49-3. Fourth place: Urdanivia, 47-6. Fifth place: Gray, 44-9.

Girls

100-meter dash: Sixth place: Nicholas, 12.84.

200-meter dash: Fourth place: Nicholas, 26.55.

400-meter dash: Second place: Brewster, 1:00.08.

800-meter run: First place: Brewster, 2:22.95. Sixth place: Klotz, 2:29.23.

1,600-meter run: Third place: McLaughlin, 5:30.51. Fourth place: Madison Bernhard, 5:31.72. Fifth place: Klotz, 5:37.43.

3,200-meter run: Second place: McLaughlin, 12:19.12. Fourth place: Nance, 12:29.01.

100-meter hurdles: Third place: Nicholas, 16.14.

400-meter hurdles: Third place: Tapia, 1:06.71.

4×400-meter relay team: Second place: 4:05.37.

Long jump: Fourth place: sophomore Isabella Bernhard, 15-10. Sixth place: Garguilo, 15-3.

Triple jump: Second place: Gargiuilo, 3308.75. Fourth place: sophomore Erin Adonis-Smart, 31-7.5.

Pole vault: First place: Brodowski, 9-6. Fourth place: LaMonica, 7-6.

Discus: Second place: Bell, 94-8. Sixth place: sophomore Madison Lee, 74-8.

Javelin: Sixth place: Pityinger, 82-8.

Shot put: Second place: Bell, 38-0.

Photo Courtesy of Bloomfield High School Track and Field

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