Nutley HS softball team advances to Essex County Tournament semifinals

NUTLEY —Junior Camryn Ortega had two singles and two RBIs, freshman Cayden Ortega had two singles and one RBI, and junior Zoey Vonroth had a single and two RBIs, as the fifth-seeded Nutley High School softball team defeated No. 4 seed West Essex 8-6 May 9 at West Essex in North Caldwell in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament.

Sophomore Sophia DeLanzo had a single and an RBI, and junior Makenna DeJianne, who also had an RBI, struck out seven in 5.1 innings to earn the win.

Under head coach Luann Zullo, the Raiders extended their winning streak to six games to improve to 14-7. They will face top-seeded Mount St. Dominic in the ECT semifinals doubleheader May 15 at Seton Hall University’s Ivy Hill Park. The other semifinal pitted No. 2 seed Columbia against No. 3 seed Caldwell. The final is May 16 at Ivy Hill Park.

The Raiders defeated Verona 11-1 May 4 at Verona, Bloomfield 5-1 May 5 at Bloomfield, and West Milford 10-3 May 7 at West Milford.

Vonroth had two singles and three RBIs and freshman Morgan Calicchio had an RBI in the win over Verona.

Camryn Ortega homered and drove in two runs in the win over Bloomfield. Sophomore Gigi Liloia, DeLanzo and DeJianne each had an RBI.

Liloia had a home run and two RBIs and freshman Liliana Giannone had a single and three RBIs in the win over West Milford.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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