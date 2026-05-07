GLEN RIDGE — Senior Stephen Grober scored two goals, including his 100th career goal, and added two assists to lead the Glen Ridge High School boys lacrosse team to 16-9 win over Livingston on Wednesday, April 29, in an NJ Interscholastic Lacrosse League–Bianchi Division game at Watsessing Park.

Senior Jimmy Benson had five goals and two assists, and senior Carson Ross also had five goals. Junior Dixon Atkinson added three goals. Junior Keiler Goodwin made 15 saves.

GRHS lost at Bridgewater-Raritan 14-5 on Saturday, May 2, in an independent game. Senior JP Labadia had two goals. Ross had one goal and two assists and Benson had one goal. Goodwin made 11 saves.

The second-seeded Ridgers lost to No. 7 seed Livingston 8-7 in overtime in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament on Monday, May 4, at Watsessing Park. Labadia had two goals and two assists, and Grober and Ross each had two goals for the Ridgers, who moved to 10-5 on the season. Benson and Ross also scored their 100th goals this season. Ross has 116 goals, Benson has 110 and Grober has 103.

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