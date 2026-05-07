Glen Ridge HS boys volleyball team posts good ECT run

GLEN RIDGE — The eighth-seeded Glen Ridge High School boys volleyball team lost at No. 1 seed Belleville 25-20, 16-25, 25-19 in the Essex County Tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday, April 28.

It marked the farthest that the Ridgers had reached in the ECT. This is the third year for the program.

Glen Ridge defeated No. 25 seed University in the preliminary round on Tuesday, April 21, and defeated No. 9 seed West Orange in the first round on Friday, April 24.

The Ridgers defeated North Star Academy 25-15, 25-17 on Wednesday, April 29, in a Super Essex Conference match. Juniors Aaron Winslow and Niki Botev each had six kills. GRHS improved to 11-5 on the season.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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