Columbia HS boys lacrosse standout Mason Wolpov gains 200th career point

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE — Columbia High School senior boys lacrosse standout Mason Wolpov had two goals and two assists, giving him 200 career points, in the 14-9 home loss to St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City) on April 29.

“Getting 200 points is an accomplishment I’ll always remember,” said Wolpov. “It feels great to see my hard work pay off, and I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and coaches supporting me both on and off the field.”

Wolpov will attend the University of Colorado in Boulder.

Senior Rob Santoro had two goals and one assist, and junior Jayson Webber also had two goals for the Cougars. Junior Aidan Kleinman made nine saves.

CHS, seeded eighth, then lost to No. 9 seed West Essex 10-7 in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on May 2 at Underhill Field to move to 2-9 on the season.

Senior Gabe O’Brien had three goals. Santoro had two goals and one assist. Wolpov and senior Charlie Knutsen each had a goal. Sophomore Madux Gonzales added one assist. Aidan Kleinman made five saves and freshman Cash Panagopulos made three saves.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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