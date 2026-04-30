SOUTH ORANGE/MONTCLAIR — South Orange resident Simon Hardiman is in the midst of his senior season helping to anchor the back as a four-year starting goalie for the Montclair Kimberley Academy boys lacrosse team.

Coach Sabino Rodano’s Cougar laxmen had a 4-2 record (3-1 in the N.J. Interscholastic Lacrosse League’s Bianchi Division) entering recent action.

Hardiman, who is headed to play club lacrosse at Boston College, serves as a tri-captain along with attackman Charlie Wolff (Oberlin College) and midfielder Thomas Meeker (Williams College).

“Simon has been an outstanding goalie throughout his career at MKA and is an anchor in the back for us,” said Rodano, who took the reins as the team’s interim head coach when former coach Dave Giarrusso accepted the head job at Verona. “Simon has all the skills you want in a terrific goalie, and he continues to make big saves for us.”

Hardiman had 73 saves while allowing 54 goals through the first six games. He had 243 saves with 183 goals allowed last spring for a 12-8 MKA lax squad.

About the Author Steve Tober Author View All Posts

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