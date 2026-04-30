April 30, 2026

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South Orange’s Biko McNeil anchors Montclair Kimberley Academy girls lacrosse team’s defense G-LAX-MKA ONeil2

South Orange’s Biko McNeil anchors Montclair Kimberley Academy girls lacrosse team’s defense

April 30, 2026 7
Montclair Kimberley Academy soccer goalie Jan Hegna signs with Harvard B-SOCCER-MKA Hegna1

Montclair Kimberley Academy soccer goalie Jan Hegna signs with Harvard

April 30, 2026 7
Montclair Kimberley Academy football star Nate Chou set to at Wesleyan MKA football star Nate Chou and MKA head coach Anthony Rea.

Montclair Kimberley Academy football star Nate Chou set to at Wesleyan

April 30, 2026 8
West Orange’s Sloane Dawes making an impact for Montclair Kimberley Academy girls lacrosse G-LAX-WO Dawes1

West Orange’s Sloane Dawes making an impact for Montclair Kimberley Academy girls lacrosse

April 30, 2026 12

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LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team prevails over Montclair LOGO-GR Logo Original 1

Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team prevails over Montclair

April 30, 2026 5
Irvington and East Orange Campus track teams give good efforts at Penn Relays LOGO-IHS 2

Irvington and East Orange Campus track teams give good efforts at Penn Relays

April 30, 2026 2
Glen Ridge HS softball team victorious LOGO-GR Logo Original 3

Glen Ridge HS softball team victorious

April 29, 2026 2
Bloomfield HS softball team surges to victories SOFT-BHSvVER7 4

Bloomfield HS softball team surges to victories

April 30, 2026 8

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