MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE — The Columbia High School girls lacrosse team defeated Scotch Plains-Fanwood 12-9 on April 24 at Underhill Field to snap a three-game losing streak and improved to 3-6.

Senior Anabel MacGuire had three goals and two assists, including getting her 200th career point. She now has 202 points (107 goals and 95 assists) for her career.

CHS head coach Yasmeen Anderson was thrilled for MacGuire in attaining the milestone.

“Anabel is having an outstanding season,” said Anderson. “While racking up points is an outstanding accomplishment, she is doing even more than that this season. She has been a great leader for her teammates and is a great inspiration for the younger players, who she volunteers to work with through Maplewood Girls Lacrosse. She is the hype voice in our huddles and sets a great example at practices day after day with her dedication to improvement.”

Freshman Lila Clammer had two goals and two assists. Junior Kira Abel had two goals and one assist. Junior Amelia Burroughs had two goals. Seniors Emma Robinson and Maddie McKinstrie each had one goal. Junior Phoebe Perlman made six saves.

CHS lost to Glen Rock 10-6 on April 22 at Underhill Field. MacGuire had two goals and one assist with five draw controls. Crammer had two goals. Burroughs and McKinstrie each had a goal.

Photos Courtesy of Columbia HS head girls lacrosse coach Yasmeen Anderson

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