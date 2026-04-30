MAPLEWOOD/MONTCLAIR — Maplewood resident Nate Chou, a senior at Montclair Kimberley Academy, recently finalized his commitment to Wesleyan University in Connecticut, where he will play college football this fall.

“Nate has been an integral part of our football program for the last four seasons. Whether it was his first three years as a starter for the program or his senior season as a captain and leader, he always gave it his all,” said MKA football coach Anthony Rea, who is a resident of West Orange. “Although he could not play this past season, due to an injury, his commitment, love of the game and leadership skills were always on display and our program is in a better place because of that.

“We wish him all the best next year and cannot wait for him to get back on the football field at Wesleyan in the fall!”

Last fall, Chou had earned a nomination for USA Football’s ‘Heart of a Giant Award,’ which is an annual award presented by the Hospital for Special Surgery and the New York Giants.

In its 12th straight year, the award spotlights high school athletes in the Tri-State Area who demonstrate a “relentless work ethic and unmatched love for the game,” according to award organizers.

Players are nominated by their coaches for their commitment, teamwork, willpower, character and dedication – on and off the field.

“Nate was a dedicated captain for our team this past season, despite unfortunately suffering a bad leg injury at a college camp this past summer,” said Rea. “He was expected to be our starting quarterback, making the move from wide receiver, where he played for his first three years, in order to help the team, and also be a four-year starting safety on defense.

“Obviously, it was a very difficult loss for our team not to have Nate playing for us in each week’s game, but he remained in good spirits and continued to work hard in completing his recovery.

“He remained committed to play his college football at Wesleyan next year and he has a great future in the sport in addition to being an outstanding student!”

Organizers behind the prestigious ‘Heart of a Giant’ award had this to say about MKA’s dedicated senior tri-captain:

“Nate Chou, a senior at Montclair Kimberley Academy, has been a standout football player and student leader throughout high school. He has earned First Team All-League honors as a safety and was named Rookie of the Year, showing exceptional skill on the field. Despite suffering a fractured tibia and fibula that required multiple surgeries and ended his senior season, Nate remained a team leader, helping motivate teammates and maintain team culture. Academically, he has earned Honor Roll every semester and serves as student body president, using initiatives like ‘Nate’s Takes’ and ‘Cougar of the Week’ to highlight and celebrate peers. He founded a football camp to give back to younger athletes and graduated from the World Leadership School after a transformative experience in Tanzania.

“Nate has committed to Wesleyan University as a recruited football player and continues to demonstrate resilience, leadership, and dedication, both on and off the field.”

“The physical recovery was tough, but the mental recovery—accepting the loss of football—was even harder,” Chou wrote as part of his submission to the contest. “Football taught me how to be resilient, disciplined and how to lean on my teammates and coaches for strength.”

About the Author Steve Tober Author View All Posts

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