April 30, 2026

Author's Other Posts

South Orange’s Biko McNeil anchors Montclair Kimberley Academy girls lacrosse team’s defense G-LAX-MKA ONeil2

South Orange’s Biko McNeil anchors Montclair Kimberley Academy girls lacrosse team’s defense

April 30, 2026 7
Montclair Kimberley Academy soccer goalie Jan Hegna signs with Harvard B-SOCCER-MKA Hegna1

Montclair Kimberley Academy soccer goalie Jan Hegna signs with Harvard

April 30, 2026 7
Standout goalie Simon Hardiman leads Montclair Kimberley Academy boys lacrosse team B-LAX-MKA Hardiman

Standout goalie Simon Hardiman leads Montclair Kimberley Academy boys lacrosse team

April 29, 2026 5
West Orange’s Sloane Dawes making an impact for Montclair Kimberley Academy girls lacrosse G-LAX-WO Dawes1

West Orange’s Sloane Dawes making an impact for Montclair Kimberley Academy girls lacrosse

April 30, 2026 12

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LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team prevails over Montclair LOGO-GR Logo Original 1

Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team prevails over Montclair

April 30, 2026 5
Irvington and East Orange Campus track teams give good efforts at Penn Relays LOGO-IHS 2

Irvington and East Orange Campus track teams give good efforts at Penn Relays

April 30, 2026 2
Glen Ridge HS softball team victorious LOGO-GR Logo Original 3

Glen Ridge HS softball team victorious

April 29, 2026 2
Bloomfield HS softball team surges to victories SOFT-BHSvVER7 4

Bloomfield HS softball team surges to victories

April 30, 2026 8

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