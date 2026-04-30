GLEN RIDGE — Glen Ridge resident Jan Hegna, a senior at Montclair Kimberley Academy, recently formalized his commitment to play his college soccer at Harvard University.

This past fall, he was one of the state’s top goalkeepers while earning all-state, All-Super Essex Conference-American Division and prep all-state honors while leading MKA to a 17-5-1 record and the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Non-Public B state championship with a decisive 5-0 win over Ranney.

The future Harvard Crimson goalie had returned to the Cougars last fall following a year playing outside club travel soccer with MLS Next, and has emerged as one of the top goalkeepers in the Super Essex Conference’s top division, the American.

One of the few NCAA Division I commits in the state this past fall, the rangy 6-foot-5 standout used his terrific size, wingspan and all-around athleticism to be one of the state’s top keepers while earning second-team all-state from nj.com

He helped propel MKA to a final No. 6 ranking in the state, along with being the Non-Public B champions. He made 82 saves and posted 10 shutouts in 2025, including one blank sheet in the state final and also against top 20 powers in Montclair and Seton Hall Prep.

“Jan was such a huge contributor to our success in winning a state championship,” said MKA veteran head coach Rob Leather. “He once again demonstrated his tremendous instincts and incredible ability in facing any possible situation on the soccer pitch.”

About the Author Steve Tober Author View All Posts

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