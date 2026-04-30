Bloomfield HS softball team surges to victories

BLOOMFIELD — The Bloomfield High School softball team defeated Glen Ridge, Verona and Rahway to extend its winning streak to five games and improved to 7-7.

Junior Alyssa Haag had a single, a double and an RBI, and sophomore Jasmine Caylor had a single and an RBI in the 4-3 win over Glen Ridge on April 22 at Glenfield Park. Freshman Casey Lardner went the distance, allowing eight hits, five walks and one earned run, while striking out seven.

The Bengals avenged a 17-1 loss to Glen Ridge in the second game of the season on April 2 at Clarks Pond South.

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Bloomfield defeated Verona 10-8 at Clarks Pond South on April 24. Junior Teagan Weber had two singles and an RBI. Haag had a single, a home run and three RBIs. Senior Samantha Ramos and senior Abigail Dawson each had two singles. Junior Natalia Mosquera and Lardner each had an RBI. Lardner allowed five hits and four walks, striking out two.

The Bengals defeated Rahway 20-10 on April 25. Caylor had two singles, a double and two RBIs. Dawson had a double, a home run, three RBIs and four runs. Sophomore Julia Miller had a single, an RBI and three runs. Haag had a triple and an RBI. Junior Olivia Mosquera had a single and drove in a run. Natalia Mosquera had two doubles. Sophomore Daniela Bustamante drove in a run and scored two runs. Weber had a single, a run and two walks.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield defeats Verona 10-8 on April 24 at Clarks Pond South.

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