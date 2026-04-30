Glen Ridge HS softball team victorious

GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge High School softball team defeated Nutley 6-2 on April 24 at Glenfield Park to improve to 5-5.

Senior Annie Doud had a single and two RBIs and freshman Charlotte Hogan had two singles and an RBI to lead the Ridgers. Junior Fiona Loftus had a double and an RBI. Junior Amelia Mikros allowed six hits and one walk, striking out eight. Nutley fell to 8-4. GRHS avenged a 7-6 loss to Nutley from April 8.

GRHS lost to Bloomfield 4-3 on April 22 at Glenfield Park. Doud, junior Georgia Nix and sophomore Eva Manna each had two hits. Sophomore Cali Conomos had one RBI.

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