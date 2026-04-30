SOUTH ORANGE/MONTCLAIR — Biko McNeil, of South Orange, a sophomore defender, is a key performer for the Montclair Kimberley Academy girls lacrosse team this spring as the Cougars had a 5-3 record entering their April 23 home game vs. No. 3-ranked Kent Place.

McNeil burst on the scene last year as a freshman starter for the 10-10 Cougars, who are directed by second-year head coach Kristen Dawes, of West Orange.

About the Author Steve Tober Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry