BELLEVILLE — In previous off-seasons, the Belleville High School boys volleyball team would have its players compete in club ball, going their separate ways.

But prior to the season this spring, the Buccaneers instead played together in a summer league in Harrison and a winter league in West Orange.

The change has done wonders, as the Bucs have been able to play with strong cohesion this spring, boasting a 9-1 record through Thursday April 16. In addition, the Bucs are ranked No. 13 in the state by NJ.com as of Friday, April 17.

The Bucs, under longtime head coach John Spina, won their first six matches of the season. In those 10 matches, the Bucs only dropped four sets. Their wins have come against Newark East Side, Memorial, Livingston, West Caldwell Tech, rival Nutley, Bloomfield, Abundant LIfe Academy, East Orange Campus and Bard. The loss was against host team Millburn.

The Bucs’ success has been even more impressive, considering they graduated every starter from last year’s 15-13 squad, except for senior setter Peter Garcia.

This season, Garcia notched his 1,000th career assist, achieving the milestone in the win over rival Nutley on April 8 in Nutley.

“He is probably one of the most athletic players I have ever coached in my coaching career,” said Spina.

Garcia played baseball in his freshman year as a center fielder, but went out for volleyball in his sophomore year because his friends played volleyball.

Initially, Spina admitted he did not know where Garcia would fit in, but he took note of the youngster’s athleticism. Every time he was on the floor, he electrified the team. Garcia eventually took over the setter position. Midway through his sophomore year, Garcia became a starter.

“He is so fast. He can stop and turn on a dime. He’s only 5-6, but he jumps and blocks people,” said Spina “When you have an athlete, you know. Now he is a setter and that is dangerous when you’re an athlete and a setter. He has uncanny abilities.”

In addition to Garcia, the Bucs have other strong contributors, such as senior outside hitter Kalib Laquindanum.

“He is pretty close to being unstoppable,” Spina said. “He plays hard. He is the glue that holds our team together.”

Senior opposite Myles Remata is a power left-hander who blocks and crushes the ball, Spina said. The team’s middle hitters, seniors Caleb Love and David Ocha, also are dominant and hit with power out of the middle. Love, a football player who played volleyball as a freshman and sophomore, but missed his junior year because of an injury from football season, hits with a lot of power and is really agile, while Ochoa is very good at slamming the ball, Spina said. Sophomore outside hitter Sean Sharpe has also been a force on the court. His hitting, passing and blocking have created an edge for the team. Senior libero Jose Rubio has anchored the defense with his quick feet and accurate passing. Senior Jason Dong has also turned in reps at opposite and outside hitter.

Overall, the Bucs “can attack from too many angles and i think that’s what makes us tough,” said Spina.

The Bucs have high hopes for more success this season, including making good runs in the Essex County and state tournaments.

Photos Courtesy of Belleville High School assistant boys volleyball coach Ryan Sheridan

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