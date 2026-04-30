April 30, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Glen Ridge HS boys volleyball team notches Essex County Tournament wins LOGO-GR Logo Original

Glen Ridge HS boys volleyball team notches Essex County Tournament wins

April 29, 2026 1
Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team prevails over Montclair LOGO-GR Logo Original

Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team prevails over Montclair

April 30, 2026 5
Irvington and East Orange Campus track teams give good efforts at Penn Relays LOGO-IHS

Irvington and East Orange Campus track teams give good efforts at Penn Relays

April 30, 2026 2
Glen Ridge HS softball team victorious LOGO-GR Logo Original

Glen Ridge HS softball team victorious

April 29, 2026 2

Related Stories

G-LAX-WO Dawes1
1 minute read

West Orange’s Sloane Dawes making an impact for Montclair Kimberley Academy girls lacrosse

Steve Tober April 30, 2026 12
BASE-SHPvMillburn1
2 minutes read

Seton Hall Prep baseball team moves to 11-3 mark

Jeff Goldberg April 29, 2026 6
LOGO-SHP
1 minute read

Seton Hall Prep track and field team excels at Red & Black Invitational

Jeff Goldberg April 22, 2026 57
LOGO-WO
1 minute read

West Orange HS boys volleyball team wins eight straight matches to move to 8-1

Joe Ragozzino April 22, 2026 63
HOOPS-WO rec3
2 minutes read

West Orange Recreation basketball teams crowned champions

Editor April 22, 2026 59
LOGO-SHP
3 minutes read

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team stuns nation’s No. 4-ranked Delbarton

Jeff Goldberg April 22, 2026 57

LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS boys volleyball team notches Essex County Tournament wins LOGO-GR Logo Original 1

Glen Ridge HS boys volleyball team notches Essex County Tournament wins

April 29, 2026 1
Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team prevails over Montclair LOGO-GR Logo Original 2

Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team prevails over Montclair

April 30, 2026 5
Irvington and East Orange Campus track teams give good efforts at Penn Relays LOGO-IHS 3

Irvington and East Orange Campus track teams give good efforts at Penn Relays

April 30, 2026 2
Glen Ridge HS softball team victorious LOGO-GR Logo Original 4

Glen Ridge HS softball team victorious

April 29, 2026 2

You may have missed

LOGO-GR Logo Original
1 minute read

Glen Ridge HS boys volleyball team notches Essex County Tournament wins

Joe Ragozzino April 29, 2026 1
LOGO-GR Logo Original
1 minute read

Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team prevails over Montclair

Joe Ragozzino April 30, 2026 5
LOGO-IHS
2 minutes read

Irvington and East Orange Campus track teams give good efforts at Penn Relays

Joe Ragozzino April 30, 2026 2
LOGO-GR Logo Original
1 minute read

Glen Ridge HS softball team victorious

Joe Ragozzino April 29, 2026 2