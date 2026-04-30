WEST ORANGE — The West Orange High School baseball team defeated Belleville, Kearny and Livingston to extend its winning streak to four games and improved to 10-4.

WOHS defeated Belleville 4-3 in nine innings on April 22 at Belleville. Senior Jay Stevenson went 2-for-4 with two singles. Senior Shep Stevenson went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Senior Ethan Almengo went 1-for-4 with an RBI. Sophomore Aidan Ackerman went 3-for-4 with three singles and an RBI.

WOHS defeated Kearny 7-0 on April 23 at home. Jay Stevenson hit a single, a double and drove in a run. Senior Alex Alfonso had a single and three RBIs. Ackerman had two singles. Junior Nicholas Riley had a single and an RBI.

Senior Jack Pimm threw a two-hit shutout in the 8-0 home win over Livingston on April 26. Pimm struck out three and walked five in the 93-pitch outing.

Senior Jordan Jackson had three singles. Jay Stevenson had two singles, a triple and an RBI. Alfonso had a single and three RBIs. Senior Liam Ramos had two singles and an RBI. Shep Stevenson had two singles. Ackerman and junior Jordan Rothseid each had a single and an RBI. Almengo had an RBI.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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