Columbia HS softball team wins four straight games

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE — The Columbia High School softball team won three straight games, defeating Westfield, West Essex and Cedar Grove to improve to 7-2 on the season.

Senior Claire Shupe went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs and she also pitched a five-inning, four-hitter with 10 strikeouts to lead the Cougars to a 9-1 win at Westfield on Tuesday, April 14.

Senior Abby Coulter had two singles and one RBI; senior Eva Clevenger had two singles and two RBIs; junior Maya Bernstein had two singles and one RBI; senior Emma Lerner had a single and an RBI; and senior Lexi Kaplan went 2-for-3 with two singles.

Freshman Alison Kelly pitched a seven-inning, one-hitter, getting all the outs on strikeouts with 21, while walking two, to lead the Cougars to a 10-0 win at West Essex on Wednesday, April 15, in North Caldwell.

Shupe went 3-for-4 with two singles, a home run, two runs and six RBIs; Clevenger went 2-for-4 with two singles and an RBI; Coulter went 1-for-4 with a single; freshman Olivia Ahlberg went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs; junior Jacqueline Corliss went 1-for-1 with a single; Lerner was 1-for-3 with a single; and Bernstein was 1-for-2 with a single and two walks.

Shupe tossed a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts and one walk in the 8-1 win at Cedar Grove on Friday, April 17. Bernstein went 2-for-4 with two singles, two RBIs and a run; Ahlberg went 2-for-2 with two singles and a run; Clevenger had an RBI; and Maggie Feder went 1-for-3 with a single and a run. The Cougars are ranked No. 4 in the state by NJ.com.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry