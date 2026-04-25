April 25, 2026

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Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team stuns nation’s No. 4-ranked Delbarton LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team stuns nation’s No. 4-ranked Delbarton

April 22, 2026 15
Seton Hall Prep golf team enjoys excellent week LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep golf team enjoys excellent week

April 23, 2026 28
Seton Hall Prep baseball players thrilled for coach Mike Sheppard Jr.’s 900th career win BASE-SHP Sheppard1

Seton Hall Prep baseball players thrilled for coach Mike Sheppard Jr.’s 900th career win

April 22, 2026 29
Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team rallies, but falls in overtime vs. Summit LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team rallies, but falls in overtime vs. Summit

April 15, 2026 51

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LOCAL SPORTS

Seton Hall Prep track and field team excels at Red & Black Invitational LOGO-SHP 1

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Columbia HS softball team wins four straight games LOGO-CHS Columbia 2

Columbia HS softball team wins four straight games

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West Orange HS boys volleyball team wins eight straight matches to move to 8-1 LOGO-WO 3

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