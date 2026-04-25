Seton Hall Prep track and field team excels at Red & Black Invitational

WEST ORANGE — The Seton Hall Prep track and field team traveled to East Stroudsburg University (Pa.) to participate in the Red & Black Invitational on Saturday, April 18. There was no team scoring.

The following are the Pirates’ highlights.

Senior Malachi Michel took second place in the high jump at 6 feet.

Sophomore Nathaniel Chen took third place in the pole vault at 9 feet, 6 inches.

In the discus, junior Kevin Lucky took fourth place at 141-3 and junior Tristen Bennett took sixth place at 138-6.

Bennett took fifth place in the javelin at 174-1.

Junior Aaron Morrison took fourth place in the 200-meter dash in 23.01 seconds.

Senior Sean Torres took second place in the 400-meter dash in 50.92.

In the 800-meter run, senior Peter Townsend took first place in 1 minute, 59.40 seconds; senior Logan Barnett took second place in 1:59.79; and junior Eamon McConnon was sixth in 2:02.69.

Senior Tommy Basinger took third place in the 1,600-meter run in 4:39.98.

In the 3,200-meter run, Basinger took first place in 9:56.04 and junior Charlie Grube was seventh in 10:29.48.

The 4×400-meter relay team took second place in 3:25.38.

The runners were Townsend, junior Linwood Nelson, Barnett and Torres.

About the Author Jeff Goldberg Author View All Posts

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