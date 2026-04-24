West Orange Recreation basketball teams crowned champions

WEST ORANGE — The April 14 conference agenda at the West Orange Township Council meeting highlighted the recent achievements of the recreation department’s traveling basketball teams.

Council Chambers were filled with family and friends, as Mayor McCartney and the Township Council presented commendations to the players.

The fifth-grade boys team, coached by Demond Cowins, captured its championship with a 49-32 victory on March 4. Less than a week later, they went on to win the Clark Basketball Tournament, completing a remarkable undefeated season with a perfect 20–0 record.

The eighth-grade girls team, coached by Fabian Montplaisir, also secured a Suburban Basketball League title with a thrilling 43-41 championship victory on March 5, finishing its season with an impressive 13–1 record.

The seventh-grade boys team, coached by Michael Gordon and Corey Jones, earned its Suburban Basketball League title with a commanding 66-41 win on March 7. Their victory over the defending champions capped off a strong season with a 14–2 record.

These accomplishments reflect not only the talent and dedication of these youngsters, but also showcase the unwavering support of their coaches and families. As these young athletes continue to grow and develop, the future of basketball in West Orange looks exceptionally bright both on and off the court as the lessons learned will carry far beyond the game.

Photos Courtesy of Joseph Fagan

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