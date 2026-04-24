April 24, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Photo gallery: Glen Ridge HS track and field teams compete at Newark Academy TRACK-GR 04.14g

Photo gallery: Glen Ridge HS track and field teams compete at Newark Academy

April 22, 2026 2
Bloomfield HS track and field teams excel at Morris Hills Relays TRACK-BHS Morris1

Bloomfield HS track and field teams excel at Morris Hills Relays

April 22, 2026 32
State of city draws a crowd EO-State of City22-C

State of city draws a crowd

April 22, 2026 50
Orchestra to perform ‘New World’ symphony at SOMS on Sunday MAP-SO Symphony-C

Orchestra to perform ‘New World’ symphony at SOMS on Sunday

April 22, 2026 28

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LOCAL SPORTS

West Orange Recreation basketball teams crowned champions HOOPS-WO rec3 1

West Orange Recreation basketball teams crowned champions

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Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team stuns nation’s No. 4-ranked Delbarton LOGO-SHP 2

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Photo gallery: Glen Ridge HS track and field teams compete at Newark Academy TRACK-GR 04.14g 3

Photo gallery: Glen Ridge HS track and field teams compete at Newark Academy

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Columbia HS baseball team wins back-to-back games LOGO-CHS Columbia 4

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