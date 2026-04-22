Bloomfield HS track and field teams excel at Morris Hills Relays

April 22, 2026

Author's Other Posts

State of city draws a crowd EO-State of City22-C

State of city draws a crowd

April 22, 2026 17
Orchestra to perform ‘New World’ symphony at SOMS on Sunday MAP-SO Symphony-C

Orchestra to perform ‘New World’ symphony at SOMS on Sunday

April 22, 2026 9
City-wide clean up on April 25 EO-City Cleanup-C

City-wide clean up on April 25

April 15, 2026 34
Local teacher named to Hall of Fame EO-Teacher Hall Fame

Local teacher named to Hall of Fame

April 15, 2026 28

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LOCAL SPORTS

Columbia HS girls lacrosse players Anabel MacGuire and Amelia Burroughs attain milestones in same game G-LAX-MacGuire Burroughs 1

Columbia HS girls lacrosse players Anabel MacGuire and Amelia Burroughs attain milestones in same game

April 22, 2026 13
Belleville HS baseball team tops Cedar Grove for fourth win in a row LOGO-BEL2 2

Belleville HS baseball team tops Cedar Grove for fourth win in a row

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Columbia HS baseball team enjoys victories LOGO-CHS Columbia 3

Columbia HS baseball team enjoys victories

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Bloomfield HS softball team tops Verona SOFT-BHSvMont1 4

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