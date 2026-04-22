Bloomfield HS track and field teams excel at Morris Hills Relays

BLOOMFIELD — The Bloomfield High School boys and girls track and field teams enjoyed stellar showings at the Morris Hills Relays on Saturday, April 18.

The boys team finished in fourth place with 42 points.

The following are their major accomplishments:

The 4×200-meter relay team took first place in 1 minute, 30.82 seconds. The members were

Carlos Vega, Marcel Rosario Quentin Copper and Aaron Varner.

The shot put relay team took first place. Jo’elle Urdanivia threw 48 feet, 3 inches; Shane Fernandez threw 47-4 and Jalen Gray threw 46-10.

The discus relay team took first place. Urdanivia threw a state season-best of 168-10, Gray threw 128-5 and Makai Douglas (89-1) *Jo’elle Urdanivia (11) 168-10 = BEST throw in NJ at that point*

The 4×1600-meter relay team took sixth place in a new school record of 19:18.91. The runners were senior Jon Zeqa, sophomore Kenan Akcay, junior Malachi Williamson-Rosado and junior Diego Hernandez. The old record was 19:22.10 set in 2012.

Other Places

3x400IH: 6th Michael Mickens (58.92); Benson Francois (1:00.70); Jaden Francois (1:07.02).

Shuttle Hurdles: 5th Jaden Francois; Jeremy Hillman; Michael Mickens; Romain Monsanto = 1:08.45

4×100: 5th Marcel Rosario; Quenton Copper; Nyeem Cross; Carlos Vega = 44.17

Distance Medley: 5th Diego Hernandez; Xavier Campos; Jake Pekar; Jon Zeqa = 11:33.39

Long Jump: 4th Jeremy Hillman (19-5.25); Said Diop (19-3); Lennox McPherson-Abrams (18-11.75)

The girls team placed 13th overall.

Major accomplishments

3x400IH: 6th Delilah Tapia (11) 1:05.33 *new school record* ; Katelyn Estevez (11) 1:15.33; Niajah Calixte (10) 1:17.39.

4×1600: 8th Madison Bernhard (12); Sasha Klotz (12); Audrey McLaughlin (12); Isabella Aleman (10) 23:11.63 *new school record (old record 23:25.8 set in 2000)

Other Places

Shuttle Hurdles: 6th Amira Nicholas; Katelyn Estevez; Niajah Calixte; Salma Ravelo = 1:15.89

4×800: 5th Inez Brewster; Alexandra ‘Sasha’ Klotz; Isabella Aleman; Madison Bernhard = 10:21.14.

Pole Vault: 3rd Emily Brodowski (9-6); Chloe LaMonica (7-0); Roselyn Coronel (7-0).

Shot Put: 4th Thalia Bell (33-7.50); Saharia Quamina (29-3.50); Keira Sokoli (25-3).

Discus: 6th Thalia Bell (86-9); Ella Jimenez (76-0); Keira Sokoli (67-1).

Photos Courtesy of Bloomfield High School Track and Field

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