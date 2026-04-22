Columbia HS girls lacrosse players Anabel MacGuire and Amelia Burroughs attain milestones in same game

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE — Senior Anabel MacGuire and junior Amelia Burroughs achieved personal milestones for the Columbia High School girls lacrosse team during the home game against West Essex on Tuesday, April 14, at Underhill Field.

MacGuire, who will continue her lacrosse career at Colby College, scored her 100th career goal, while Burroughs recorded her 100th career point.

MacGuire had three goals and two assists, giving her 100 goals and 91 assists for her career. Burroughs scored two goals to give her exactly 100 career points. CHS unfortunately lost to West Essex 13-8.

Following the game, MacGuire and Burroughs expressed their elation for achieving their milestones in an email to the News-Record.

“I’ve put so much hard work into this sport and team and it’s so fun to see it pay off,” said MacGuire. “This milestone has been something I’ve wanted to reach since freshman year and I hope it inspires the younger girls on the team to push for something like it as well.”

“Hitting 100 points was really exciting, especially with my amazing team always supporting me and giving me so many opportunities to contribute,” said Burroughs. “I’m just really grateful to play the sport I love and keep building on this with such a strong group around me.”

CHS first-year head coach Yasmeen Anderson was thrilled for both MacGuire and Burroughs.

“Anabel MacGuire has been an amazing leader for our team,” Anderson said in an email to the News-Record. “She practices what she preaches and works incredibly hard, while constantly maintaining a positive attitude. She gives valuable guidance to teammates and is the first one in the huddle to pump up the team. We are all so excited for her to reach this tremendous milestone of 100 goals. She is going to be such an asset to her Colby team next year.

“Amelia Burroughs is such an accomplished athlete. Even with lacrosse being her secondary sport behind tennis, she has still reached this incredible milestone. What an amazing feat. We are all so impressed by how she is able to be this exceptional at two sports.”

In the Cougars’ previous game on April 11 at home, CHS junior Kira Abel gained her 100th career point and also scored the sudden-death goal in overtime in the win over Millburn.

The Cougars lost at New Providence 12-9 on Saturday, April 18, to move to 2-5 on the season.

MacGuire, Burroughs and senior Maddie McKinstrie each had two goals, and Abel, junior Nora D’Andrea and junior Daphne Zimmerman each had one goal. Abel also had two assists and MacGuire had one assist.

Photos Courtesy of Columbia High School girls head lacrosse coach Yasmeen Anderson

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