SOUTH ORANGE — The sixth annual Love My Pup…Love My Park day at Meadowland Park brought families, dogs, and community leaders together on April 18

The event began on the heels — and tails — of the recreation softball/baseball parade, with lots of families and their four-legged friends already out enjoying a walk through South Orange’s “best 45 acres” — the people’s park.

This year’s event included 45 family portraits taken, nearly 70 dogs stopping by, and 6 free rabies vaccinations administered by the South Orange Department of Health.

Four pups from the Associated Humane Societies of Newark were on site looking for homes, and additional connections were made to help other dogs find loving families. The event also welcomed Mayor Sheena Collum and members of the South Orange Village Council, who stopped by to show their support.

Attendees had the chance to win a complimentary photo session with local photographer Julia Maloof Verderosa and a gift certificate to Kitchen A La Mode.

The event is presented through a collaboration between the Meadowland Park Conservancy and the South Orange Department of Recreation & Cultural Affairs.

The conservancy’s next community event is on Saturday, May 9 at 10 a.m. A brand new event, Music for Moms in Esther’s Garden, celebrates mothers and the launch of phase 2 of Esther’s Garden, located at the corner of Mead Street and North Ridgewood Avenue. The morning will be filled with music from the SOMS Select chorus and bouquet making, courtesy of Lindsey Stone Homes.

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