April 23, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Alums offer wisdom at Hall ceremony MAP-CHS Hall2-C

Alums offer wisdom at Hall ceremony

April 22, 2026 24
Photo Gallery: Tree Foundation makes Irvington a little cooler IRV-Tree Planting6-C

Photo Gallery: Tree Foundation makes Irvington a little cooler

April 22, 2026 30
Debating the future of Irvington IRV-Council Debate1-C

Debating the future of Irvington

April 22, 2026 33
Teacher is a finalist in national contest IRV-Fave Teacher4-C

Teacher is a finalist in national contest

April 16, 2026 99

Related Stories

MAP-CHS Hall2-C
5 minutes read

Alums offer wisdom at Hall ceremony

Joe Ungaro April 22, 2026 24
IRV-Tree Planting6-C
1 minute read

Photo Gallery: Tree Foundation makes Irvington a little cooler

Joe Ungaro April 22, 2026 30
IRV-Council Debate1-C
5 minutes read

Debating the future of Irvington

Joe Ungaro April 22, 2026 33
GR-Analilia Votes-BW
3 minutes read

A Ridger goes to Washington

Daniel Jackovino April 22, 2026 23
EO-State of City22-C
5 minutes read

State of city draws a crowd

Editor April 22, 2026 41
MAP-SO Symphony-C
3 minutes read

Orchestra to perform ‘New World’ symphony at SOMS on Sunday

Editor April 22, 2026 22

LOCAL SPORTS

Seton Hall Prep golf team enjoys excellent week LOGO-SHP 1

Seton Hall Prep golf team enjoys excellent week

April 23, 2026 5
West Orange HS track teams impress at Caravel Academy meet in Delaware LOGO-WO 2

West Orange HS track teams impress at Caravel Academy meet in Delaware

April 22, 2026 2
West Orange HS softball team wins four straight games LOGO-WO 3

West Orange HS softball team wins four straight games

April 22, 2026 3
Seton Hall Prep baseball players thrilled for coach Mike Sheppard Jr.’s 900th career win BASE-SHP Sheppard1 4

Seton Hall Prep baseball players thrilled for coach Mike Sheppard Jr.’s 900th career win

April 22, 2026 4

You may have missed

SOFT-BHSvUC1
2 minutes read

Bloomfield HS softball team dominant in two straight wins

Joe Ragozzino April 22, 2026 1
LOGO-SHP
1 minute read

Seton Hall Prep golf team enjoys excellent week

Jeff Goldberg April 23, 2026 5
LOGO-WO
1 minute read

West Orange HS track teams impress at Caravel Academy meet in Delaware

Joe Ragozzino April 22, 2026 2
LOGO-WO
2 minutes read

West Orange HS softball team wins four straight games

Joe Ragozzino April 22, 2026 3