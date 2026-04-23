GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge High School baseball team defeated Bloomfield for the second game in a row, followed by a win over Newark Academy for its third win in a row and fifth in the past six games.

The Ridgers visited Bloomfield and won 6-1 on Wednesday, 15, beating Bloomfield for the second straight time. Junior Gabe Carter went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI; senior Zach Konetzni went 2-for-3 with two singles, a walk and three runs; and senior Max Pace went 3-for-4 with three singles, a stolen base, three RBIs and two runs.

Sophomore DJ De La Fuente allowed five hits, one earned run and one walk, striking out one in six innings.

GRHS defeated Bloomfield 3-2 two days earlier at Hurrell Field.

The Ridgers visited Newark Academy in Livingston and won 4-3 on Friday, April 17. Newark Academy scored a run in the bottom of the second. The Ridgers scored two runs in the top of the fourth for a 2-1 lead. Newark Academy answered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth for a 3-2 lead. The Ridgers rallied for two runs in the fifth inning for the comeback win.

Junior Jackson Soshnick went 2-for-3 with two singles and an RBI. Senior Alex Bowman was 2-for-2 with two doubles and a run. Zach Konetzni was 2-for-3 with two singles, a run and three stolen bases. Senior Matt Bayne was 1-for-3 with an RBI, a run and two stolen bases. Junior Fletcher Wiley allowed four hits and three runs – one earned – with four strikeouts over five innings for the win. Junior Jayden Ingle pitched two innings of one-hit ball with one strikeout.

The Ridgers lost to Newark Academy 10-3 on Monday, April 20, at Hurrell Field to move to 6-4 on the season. Bayne had a homer and three RBIs, De La Fuente had a single and an RBI, and Jackson Soshnick had a single.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry