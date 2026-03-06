Irvington HS senior Sharifa Trocard excels at Group 4 indoor track state championships

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School senior Sharifa Trocard enjoyed a great showing at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 4 state indoor track and field championships at The Bubble in Toms River on Feb. 28.

Trocard took third place out of 21 runners in the girls 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 19.41 seconds. She also placed fourth in the 400-meter dash out of 20 runners in 57.47 seconds.

On the boys’ side for IHS at the meet, sophomore Dashawn Page took 12th in 7.91 seconds and his twin brother, sophomore Jaquan Page, was 21st in 8.31 in the preliminaries of the 55-meter hurdles. The 4×400-meter relay team took 10th place out of in 3:32.14.

Trocard and the boys 4×400-meter relay team qualified for the NJSIAA’s state Meet of Champions on March 8 at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, N.Y.

The IHS athletes qualified for the Group 4 state championships based on their performances at the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state championships.

Photo Courtesy of Irvington assistant track and field coach Barnes Reid

