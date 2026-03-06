East Orange Campus HS wrestlers lead way at district tournament

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Senior Jerome Johnson and junior Joel Martinez each finished in third place in their weight classes to lead the East Orange Campus High School boys wrestling team at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s District 10 tournament at Nutley High School on Feb. 28.

The two EOCHS wrestlers qualified for the

NJSIAA’s Region 3 tournament at West Orange High School, March 6-7. Also at the district tournament, EOCHS senior Davidson Dormevil, Orange High School junior Kion Files and OHS senior Markens Agesilas each finished fourth in their weight classes.

District 10

Third-place bouts

132 pounds: Ben Chacko (Ridge) pinned Files (Orange) 4:48.

144: Dante Palmer (Verona) pinned Dormevil (East Orange) 3:01.

150: Johnson (East Orange Campus) decisioned Jesse Quinn (Nutley) 4-1.

157: Raileigh Fernandez (Belleville) pinned Agesilas (Orange) 4:46.

190: Joel Martinez (East Orange Campus) pinned Jaydan McDaniel (Belleville) 2:46.

