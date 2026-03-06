Columbia HS girls track star Keira Monagle excels at Group 4 state championships

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Columbia High School senior Keira Monagle finished second in the girls 1,600-meter run at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s indoor track and field state championships at The Bubble in Toms River on Feb. 28.

Monagle ran 4 minutes, 59.15 seconds in a field of 16 runners.

The following are the other CHS competitors at the meet:

Girls

In the preliminaries of the 55-meter dash, Kuyln Latney took 21st in 7.70 seconds and fellow junior Sydney Kwan was 22nd in 7.83. • The 4×400-meter relay team was 22nd in 4:24.31.

Freshman Kesari Tennant placed 17th in the shot put at 30 feet, 6 inches.

Boys

Levi Taber-Kewene, a junior, placed 10th in the 800-meter run in 2:00.39. • The 4×400-meter relay team took 17th in 3:36.14. The runners were Taber-Kewene, junior Julius Marshall, senior Leo Klint and senior Christian Caravetta.

The CHS athletes qualified for the meet based on their performances at the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state championships.

Monagle automatically qualified for the NJSIAA’s state Meet of Champions on March 8 at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, N.Y.

The Meet of Champions consists of the top three finishers in each event from the group meets, along with wild-card berths consisting of the top 12 performances from all the groups that did not place in the top three in each event.

The wild-card berths were not unveiled by press time.

