March 6, 2026

Seton Hall Prep basketball team advances to North, Non-Public ‘A’ semis B-HOOPS-SHP ECT title

March 4, 2026 16
Seton Hall Prep bowling team rolls to state sectional title LOGO-SHP-Pirate

February 25, 2026 67
Seton Hall Prep basketball team wins 21st Essex County Tournament title B-HOOPS-SHP ECT title

February 25, 2026 70
Seton Hall Prep track team finishes second at Prep ‘A’ meet LOGO-SHP-Pirate

February 20, 2026 67

G-HOOPS-WO ECT1
2 minutes read

West Orange HS girls basketball team reaches semifinals

Joe Ragozzino March 5, 2026 14
B-HOOPS-SHP ECT title
1 minute read

Jeff Goldberg March 4, 2026 16
LOGO-WO
2 minutes read

West Orange HS boys and girls wrestlers excel at district tournaments; boys Region 3 tourney to be held at West Orange3 at WOHS

Joe Ragozzino March 4, 2026 12
2025 Winter Athletics Media Day
1 minute read

West Orange hoopster leads young Montclair Kimberley Academy boys squad

Steve Tober March 4, 2026 24
2026 Montclair Cup
1 minute read

West Orange’s Ibou Conteh is top defenseman for MKA hockey

Steve Tober March 4, 2026 19
LOGO-SHP-Pirate
3 minutes read

Jeff Goldberg February 25, 2026 67

Seton Hall Prep wrestling wins district title, advances 11 to region tourney WRESTLE-SHP Salerno 1

March 4, 2026 1
Saharia Quamina leads Bloomfield HS girls wrestlers at the district WRESTLE-BHS Quamina 2

March 4, 2026 9
Michelle Gavilanes, Izzy Timonera lead Nutley HS girls wrestling team at district tourney WRESTLE-NHS districts 3

March 4, 2026 7
Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team moves to the semifinals LOGO-GR Logo Original 4

March 5, 2026 16

WRESTLE-SHP Salerno
2 minutes read

Jeff Goldberg March 4, 2026 1
BLM-greenway coalition5-C
3 minutes read

McIver seeks to expand federal funding for greenway projects

Editor March 4, 2026 5
MAP-Female Hysteria3-C
4 minutes read

Pierro Gallery’s ‘Female Hysteria’ showcases nine women artists

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta March 4, 2026 4
WRESTLE-BHS Quamina
1 minute read

Joe Ragozzino March 4, 2026 9