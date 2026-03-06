Seton Hall Prep wrestling wins district title, advances 11 to region tourney

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team traveled to Point Pleasant Boro High School to participate in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s District 24 tournament on Feb. 28. The Pirates captured the team title with 232 points. It was the Pirates’ 25th district title since their program began in the 1959-60 season.

Senior Rocco Salerno won his fourth district title. He was the fifth Pirate to capture four district titles. The others were Tom Eidel (2003-06), Lou Mascola (2008-11), Brenden Calas (2010-13) and Aidan Monteverdi (2014-17).

Seton Hall Prep will send 11 wrestlers to Region 6, which will take place at Jackson Liberty HS, March 6-7.

SHP results:

District 24

113 pounds: third place – junior Preston Nitche defeated Michael DeAngelo (Point Pleasant Boro) 12-4.

120: first place – freshman Noah Hernandez defeated Jaxin Corino (Point Pleasant Boro) 4-2.

126: second place – senior Joseph Viola lost by pin to Justin Repetti (Manalapan) 1:32.

132: first place – senior Andre Morero defeated Gage Grant (Manalapan) 16-1, 4:27.

138: second place – sophomore Maxsim Marrero lost to Tristen Hepburn (Long Branch) 10-4.

144: first place – junior Tyler Yildiz pinned Chase Zardavets (Manalapan) :58.

150: first place – sophomore Michael Pocius defeated Luke Renna (Point Pleasant Boro) 6-5.

157: first place – senior August Katz pinned Stephen Moore (Allentown) 1:07.

165: second place – senior Brandon Papa lost to Jake Clayton (Point Pleasant Boro) 17-1, 2:54.

175: third place – senior Kevin Rafferty defeated Jose Vidal (Lakewood) 14-7.

215: first place – Salerno defeated Fredy Morales (Long Branch) 17-1, 2:08.

SHP traveled to Lincroft to wrestle in the NJSIAA’s Non-Public “A” state team tournament on Feb. 17.

In the first round, seventh-seeded Seton Hall defeated No. 10 seed St. Augustine 34-29. The following wrestlers won their bouts: 120: Hernandez; 132: Morero; 138: Marrero; 165: Papa; 175: Rafferty; 215: Salerno; and 113: Nitche.

The Pirates then wrestled against host school Christian Brothers Academy later that night and lost 53-9 in the quarterfinal round.

Viola (126) and Salerno won their bouts. SHP moved to a record of 14-3 on the season. Two of the losses were to CBA.

