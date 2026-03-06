McIver seeks to expand federal funding for greenway projects

U.S. Rep. LaMonica McIver this week introduced the Parks to People Active Transportation Act, a bill which would dramatically expand federal funding for greenway path projects.

Greenway paths help connect communities to natural spaces and parks, and the bill would specifically work to create equity in access to recreation and the outdoors, according to a press release from McIver’s office. The bill is co-led by Congresswoman Lucy McBath of Georgia.

“Opportunity depends on access. I introduced this bill because something as simple as access to a greenway trail is what separates many in our neighborhoods from good-paying jobs, quality education, healthier living conditions, and convenient transit. That’s why I’m creating a path forward,” said McIver. “This investment will bridge the gap, building infrastructure to expand economic opportunity and make families safer and healthier as they enjoy walking, biking, jogging, and so much more in the great outdoors.”

Locally, the Orange Branch Historical Society has been advocating for landmarking the Orange Branch corridor, with the hopes of someday transforming the abandoned rail line into a trail or a light rail. A similar effort, the Greenway project is a nine-mile, 100-foot-wide former rail line that is being turned into a linear park that will run from Jersey City through Essex County to Montclair.

“Through our work expanding trail and active mobility options across New Jersey, we see how essential greenways are for helping people reach work, school, and simply get around their communities safely and affordably. Right now, the transportation network is hostile to anyone outside of a car. Greenways change that by giving people safe, convenient, and free ways to move, while preserving green space and supporting healthier living conditions, especially in areas facing environmental challenges. The Parks for People Act could provide the funding communities need to begin building the connected greenway networks, such as The Greenway, a practical investment in healthier families, stronger communities, and a future where everyone can travel with dignity,” said Tiffany R. Robinson, trails and active mobility director, New Jersey Bike & Walk Coalition.

The Parks to People Active Transportation Act would:

• Create a $300 million fund under USDOT supporting greenway projects and authorize millions in planning and design grant funding.

• Require reports to Congress on disbursements, best practices for implementation, and common barriers to

delivery.

• Incentivize projects in rural and disadvantaged communities by waiving cost-sharing requirements.

“Federal investment in greenways is as important as ever, and the Parks to People Active Transportation Act will ensure these infrastructure projects get the support they deserve,” said Alison Mitchell, executive director of New Jersey Conservation Foundation.

McIver represents East Orange, Orange, Irvington and other municipalities in Essex and Union counties.

“The Parks to People Active Transportation Act is exactly the kind of policy our nation needs to get federal funding flowing to these critical projects—from the Maine-to-Florida East Coast Greenway to similar efforts in Detroit, Denver, Los Angeles, and beyond. We are grateful for Rep. McIver’s leadership in building a path forward by dedicating federal support for transformational greenway planning, design, and construction toward a healthy, sustainable, and thriving future,” said Dennis Markatos-Soriano, East Coast Greenway Alliance executive director.

