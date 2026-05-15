Orange HS girls flag football team enjoys five-game win streak

ORANGE — The Orange High School girls flag football team has been on roll.

The Tornadoes, under head coach Omar Mitchell, defeated Montclair and Columbia to extend their winning streak to five games and improve to 5-3.

Sophomore Nayeli Anderson rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries in the 24-0 win at Montclair on Tuesday, May 5. Freshman Rhyan Mansock rushed six times for 76 yards and a TD.

Orange blanked Columbia 20-0 on Thursday, May 7, at Underhill Field in Maplewood. Anderson rushed for 137 yards and two TDs on 18 carries, and Mansock had 63 rushing yards and a TD on nine carries.

The Tornadoes will host Belleville (5-3 through April 30) on Friday, May 15, at 7 p.m. at Bell Stadium.

The East Orange Campus High School had a 3-4 record through Monday, May 4. The Jaguars will visit Newark Tech on Thursday, May 14, at 5 p.m.

The Irvington High School girls flag football team defeated Lincoln 18-8 on Tuesday, May 15, at Lincoln in Jersey City to move to 3-5, snapping a three-game losing streak.

The Blue Knights will host Snyder on Thursday, May 14, at 7 p.m. at the IHS’ Ralph C. Steele Complex/Matthews Field.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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